‘Childish’ Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence

A “childish” nightmare neighbour who blasted loud sectarian songs during a two-year campaign of harassment has returned to court.

Businessman Philip Jones, of Morning Field Place, Culduthel, Inverness, began his anti-social behaviour on June 27 2021 despite living in harmony with his neighbours since 2007.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that two days later, a panel of the neighbour’s fence had been damaged and was hanging off.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “A brick was lying next to it on Philip Jones side.

“A pattern was then emerging of playing extremely loud music and one day while the neighbours were having a barbecue, he began playing extremely loud sectarian music.

“Multiple text messages were also sent between them and the accused.

“While the complainers were on holiday in August 2022, he installed CCTV cameras and subsequently printed out screenshots of two of them out walking the dogs.

“He put the screenshots up on his windows but there was no text. Then on May 27, 2023 the neighbours found a letter on their car windscreen containing derogatory language. Police were contacted.”

‘No excuse for behaviour of this kind’

Jones admitted engaging in a course of conduct intended to cause fear and alarm, otherwise defined legally as stalking.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court: “There were noise disputes on both sides, but he concedes playing loud music was not acceptable.”

Sheriff Aitken then described Jones’ behaviour as “childish.”

Ms Russell agreed it was “immature” and added: “He is considering moving in April.”

Sheriff Aitken decided to place Jones under a strict regime of social work intervention for the next four months and a review will be carried out on May 30.

He continued consideration of a non-harassment order.

But he told Jones: “It was incredibly stupid leaving a letter on the car when you were drunk. But at least you realised it and took it off.

“There was no excuse for behaviour of this kind which was at best childish if not worse.”