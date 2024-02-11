‘Childish’ Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Childish’ Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence

Businessman Philip Jones blasted loud sectarian songs during a two-year campaign of harassment.

By David Love
Philip Jones tormented residents in Inverness' Morning Field Place. Image: Google Street View
Philip Jones tormented residents in Inverness' Morning Field Place. Image: Google Street View

A “childish” nightmare neighbour who blasted loud sectarian songs during a two-year campaign of harassment has returned to court.

Businessman Philip Jones, of Morning Field Place, Culduthel, Inverness, began his anti-social behaviour on June 27 2021 despite living in harmony with his neighbours since 2007.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that two days later, a panel of the neighbour’s fence had been damaged and was hanging off.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “A brick was lying next to it on Philip Jones side.

“A pattern was then emerging of playing extremely loud music and one day while the neighbours were having a barbecue, he began playing extremely loud sectarian music.

“Multiple text messages were also sent between them and the accused.

“While the complainers were on holiday in August 2022, he installed CCTV cameras and subsequently printed out screenshots of two of them out walking the dogs.

“He put the screenshots up on his windows but there was no text. Then on May 27, 2023 the neighbours found a letter on their car windscreen containing derogatory language. Police were contacted.”

‘No excuse for behaviour of this kind’

Jones admitted engaging in a course of conduct intended to cause fear and alarm, otherwise defined legally as stalking.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court: “There were noise disputes on both sides, but he concedes playing loud music was not acceptable.”

Sheriff Aitken then described Jones’ behaviour as “childish.”

Ms Russell agreed it was “immature” and added: “He is considering moving in April.”

Sheriff Aitken decided to place Jones under a strict regime of social work intervention for the next four months and a review will be carried out on May 30.

He continued consideration of a non-harassment order.

But he told Jones: “It was incredibly stupid leaving a letter on the car when you were drunk. But at least you realised it and took it off.

“There was no excuse for behaviour of this kind which was at best childish if not worse.”

