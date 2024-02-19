‘This behaviour stops now’: Sheriff blasts violent boyfriend after Aberdeen hotel assault

A repeat domestic offender who battered his partner in an Aberdeen hotel has been warned by a sheriff he has “a problem”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer blasted Thomas McKenna as he gave him a strong jail warning after his latest domestic offence.

The furious sheriff told the 23-year-old that “absolutely no one deserves to be treated like this” while his partner, who has stuck by him, watched on in court.

During the public dressing down, Sheriff Frazer told the abusive boyfriend: “This behaviour stops now. And it’s never to be repeated again.”

Hotel assaults

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on December 27 at the Aberdeen House Hotel on Guild Street.

She said the couple returned to their room and immediately began arguing, with McKenna repeatedly accusing the woman of being unfaithful.

Despite the woman denying any wrongdoing, McKenna continued and became aggressive, shouting and swearing.

When the woman asked him to leave and went to open the door, McKenna “grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground and punched her two times to the left temple”.

The terrified woman managed to get back to her feet and ran out into the corridor.

She did eventually return to the room, but the pair resumed arguing and shouting at each other.

McKenna then again threw his partner to the floor and punched her four more times to the head.

When he left, the woman, who was left with swelling and a faint bite mark, called the police.

McKenna, whose address was given in court papers as Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had no recollection of the incident but was “thoroughly ashamed of himself and disgusted”.

He added: “He recognises alcohol is a factor in his behaviour and he’s taking steps to seek help.

“The complainer remains supportive of him”.

‘I’d have no hesitation in sending you to jail’

Sheriff Frazer told McKenna: “You have committed offences which have been domestically aggravated in the past.

“You have a problem, Mr McKenna, and the court requires to deal with you.

“No one, absolutely no one, should be treated like that.

“I can make it very clear to you, you have come very close to receiving a custodial sentence today.”

As a direct alternative to custody, the sheriff imposed two years of supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete the Moray Choose to Change programme.

Sheriff Frazer warned: “Be under no illusions, if there’s any breach of this order, if I was to deal with it, I’d have no hesitation in sending you to jail.

“This behaviour stops now. And it’s never to be repeated again.

“You’re very fortunate that your partner is in court and has given the views she has.”

