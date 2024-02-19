‘This behaviour stops now’: Sheriff blasts violent boyfriend after Aberdeen hotel assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This behaviour stops now’: Sheriff blasts violent boyfriend after Aberdeen hotel assault

Sheriff Robert Frazer blasted Thomas McKenna as he gave him a strong jail warning after his latest domestic offence.

By Danny McKay
Thomas McKenna. Image: Facebook
Thomas McKenna. Image: Facebook

A repeat domestic offender who battered his partner in an Aberdeen hotel has been warned by a sheriff he has “a problem”.

The furious sheriff told the 23-year-old that “absolutely no one deserves to be treated like this” while his partner, who has stuck by him, watched on in court.

During the public dressing down, Sheriff Frazer told the abusive boyfriend: “This behaviour stops now. And it’s never to be repeated again.”

Hotel assaults

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on December 27 at the Aberdeen House Hotel on Guild Street.

She said the couple returned to their room and immediately began arguing, with McKenna repeatedly accusing the woman of being unfaithful.

Despite the woman denying any wrongdoing, McKenna continued and became aggressive, shouting and swearing.

When the woman asked him to leave and went to open the door, McKenna “grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground and punched her two times to the left temple”.

The terrified woman managed to get back to her feet and ran out into the corridor.

She did eventually return to the room, but the pair resumed arguing and shouting at each other.

McKenna then again threw his partner to the floor and punched her four more times to the head.

When he left, the woman, who was left with swelling and a faint bite mark, called the police.

McKenna, whose address was given in court papers as Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had no recollection of the incident but was “thoroughly ashamed of himself and disgusted”.

He added: “He recognises alcohol is a factor in his behaviour and he’s taking steps to seek help.

“The complainer remains supportive of him”.

‘I’d have no hesitation in sending you to jail’

Sheriff Frazer told McKenna: “You have committed offences which have been domestically aggravated in the past.

“You have a problem, Mr McKenna, and the court requires to deal with you.

“No one, absolutely no one, should be treated like that.

“I can make it very clear to you, you have come very close to receiving a custodial sentence today.”

As a direct alternative to custody, the sheriff imposed two years of supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete the Moray Choose to Change programme.

Sheriff Frazer warned: “Be under no illusions, if there’s any breach of this order, if I was to deal with it, I’d have no hesitation in sending you to jail.

“This behaviour stops now. And it’s never to be repeated again.

“You’re very fortunate that your partner is in court and has given the views she has.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

