Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is ‘not the ideal family business’

Chelsea Miller's partner "had the bright idea" to start selling the class B drug during Covid - a plan that has now landed her in court.

By Jenni Gee & David Love
Chelsea Miller was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image Facebook / DC Thomson
A mum who was “sucked into” a cannabis dealing operation with her former partner has been told that selling drugs is “not the ideal family business”.

Chelsea Miller appeared for sentencing having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

When advised that her now ex-partner was in custody, Sheriff Gary Aitken commented: “It’s not the ideal family business really, is it?”

An earlier hearing heard that Miller was concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2021 and June 2023.

She was charged after a police raided a house in Evan Barron Road, Inverness, on September 4 this year.

Officers seized weighing scales and a quantity of cannabis, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the previous hearing: “A mobile phone was found and messages on it indicated drugs were being sold.

“Four bags of herbal material marked ‘police bag’ were also discovered.”

Mrs Young said they contained over 56g of the Class B drug cannabis and had a maximum street value of £620.

“A man was arrested at the same time,” Mrs Young added.

Mum sold cannabis with partner

Miller’s defence solicitor David Patterson told the court that the man – not his client – “had the bright idea to sell cannabis during the Covid lockdown”.

He continued: “As far as this enterprise was concerned, her involvement was at the lower end of the scale.

“She had intended to try and get him to stop. She is remorseful and accepts responsibility, knowing what she was doing was wrong.

“It is unlikely we will see her in court again.”

Sheriff Aiken told Miller, of Ashton Road, Inverness: “You have an awful lot to lose here.

“Getting yourself sucked into being concerned in the supply of drugs was an exceedingly ill-advised thing to do

“You have bigger priorities in your life.”

The sheriff said it was “with some considerable hesitation” that he would deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty, fining Miller £1275.

