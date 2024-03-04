Bragging thief who stole pal’s Rolex escapes punishment

A cocky thief who swiped his pal’s Rolex – and then showed it off on Snapchat – has escaped punishment.

Sentence had been deferred on Brandon Phillips in June last year for him to prove he could be of good behaviour.

In the hearing in June, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Phillips, 20, swiped £900 from his friend’s bedroom as the pair socialised together at an address on Cruickshank Crescent, Aberdeen, on February 4 2021.

The duo then drove to Kittybrewster police station together as his friend needed to assist officers with inquiries into an unrelated matter.

But Phillips, left alone in the car outside the police station, was unable to resist swiping the pricey timepiece and fleeing.

However, the thief was quickly brought to justice after taking to the social media app Snapchat to show off the £3,500 watch, as well as the bundles of banknotes.

Phillips, of Ash-hill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of theft.

Sentence was deferred for good behaviour.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison opted to admonish Phillips, meaning that, other than the conviction being added to his record, he faces no further punishment.

