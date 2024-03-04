Wallace Duffy eyes top-four push for ninth-placed Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Wallace Duffy eyes top-four push for ninth-placed Caley Thistle

The defender reckons confident Inverness can build upon their four-game unbeaten run - and two successive clean sheets.

By Paul Chalk
Wallace Duffy (right) gets past Morton's Michael Garrity.
Wallace Duffy (right) gets past Morton's Michael Garrity. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Wallace Duffy insists Caley Thistle can target a play-off spot – despite remaining ninth in the Championship after their shock 2-0 win at Morton.

An early Billy Mckay volley and a first Inverness goal for on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister sealed a terrific result for Duncan Ferguson’s team at Cappielow on Saturday.

It ended a 16-match unbeaten run for Ton in what was Dougie Imrie’s 100th game in charge.

Due to results elsewhere, Duncan Ferguson’s injury-hit side failed to move up the table, but are now seven points in front of Arbroath and just one point behind Queen’s Park.

However, ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Airdrie, ICT are just two points behind fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic – and seven points behind Morton in fourth.

Wallace Duffy has played through injury and pain to help ICT post back-to-back shut-outs.

Duffy aims to overtake ICT’s rivals

Right-back Duffy is a glass half-full man as he believes their run of three draws and a win gives them the ideal launchpad.

The 24-year-old said: “There is no point looking at it doom and gloom and saying we’re down at the bottom, we’re two points off five and seven points off fourth.

“Obviously we’ve got nine games left, 27 points to play for and I’ve seen stranger things happen, I’ve seen bigger points gaps being turned over.

“Even Partick in third, if you want to be an optimist, are only nine points ahead and we’ve got to play these teams once more, so anything can happen.

“You just never know. All you need to do is string three or four wins together and we’ll be on a charge for promotion.

“But if you lose games you’ll be down there, if you win games you’ll be up there.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson on the Cappielow touchline.

‘Everyone has to play their part’

Duffy has been praised by boss Ferguson for putting his body on the line over the past week including in the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline, despite his training time being limited by a calf issue.

The ex-St Johnstone player said: “I only trained once before the Dunfermline game last Tuesday, but I had to come in and do a job as we are really toiling because of injuries.

“So I got 90 minutes in my legs and I was fine for Morton. You just have to dig in and everyone has to play their part.

“Obviously when we get boys back it’ll be even better, but the boys that are here have just got to put a shift in and last the 90 minutes.

“I’d been out for three weeks with a persistent calf problem that I’ve had since I’ve been at Caley Thistle.

“We’ve been trying to get to the bottom of it and I’ve been in the gym for three weeks.

“We can’t afford to get any more injuries and the gaffer is just keeping training light at the moment.

“People are playing through the pain barrier. Everyone is carrying niggles, no-one is 100%, although that’s usually the case in football, but the boys know they’ve just got to dig in and do it for their team-mates and the club.

“It happens to other teams as well and we’ve just got to brave it.”

‘Dismal’ home form to be tackled

With successive home fixtures against Airdrie and Ayr United next up, the two sides immediately above ICT, Duffy explained they are in ideal form to now address poor results at the Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “The manager’s been right on us as we’ve only had two home wins in the league all season.

“The league form at home has been dismal and we need to give the home fans something to shout about.

“We’ve got two home games coming up and after back-to-back clean sheets and a win at Morton, so hopefully we can get six points at home.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: Andrew Smith.
Caley Thistle to hold meeting for fans on ‘crucial’ battery farm application
Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay celebrates after shooting his team ahead against Morton.
Duncan Ferguson thrilled as injury-hit Caley Thistle stun Morton
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage.
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage laps up pressure matches in Scotland
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women take stock after four losses ends promotion hopes
Samson Lawal in action for Nigeria's under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle sign midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle take players from Portugal and Czech Republic on trial as Duncan Ferguson…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson blasts fan who shouted at Billy Mckay's 12-year-old son
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine.
Signings would boost injury-hit Caley Thistle, says Danny Devine
Everton head under-21 coach Paul Tait.
Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean…
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved