Wallace Duffy eyes top-four push for ninth-placed Caley Thistle

Wallace Duffy insists Caley Thistle can target a play-off spot – despite remaining ninth in the Championship after their shock 2-0 win at Morton.

An early Billy Mckay volley and a first Inverness goal for on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister sealed a terrific result for Duncan Ferguson’s team at Cappielow on Saturday.

It ended a 16-match unbeaten run for Ton in what was Dougie Imrie’s 100th game in charge.

Due to results elsewhere, Duncan Ferguson’s injury-hit side failed to move up the table, but are now seven points in front of Arbroath and just one point behind Queen’s Park.

However, ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Airdrie, ICT are just two points behind fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic – and seven points behind Morton in fourth.

Duffy aims to overtake ICT’s rivals

Right-back Duffy is a glass half-full man as he believes their run of three draws and a win gives them the ideal launchpad.

The 24-year-old said: “There is no point looking at it doom and gloom and saying we’re down at the bottom, we’re two points off five and seven points off fourth.

“Obviously we’ve got nine games left, 27 points to play for and I’ve seen stranger things happen, I’ve seen bigger points gaps being turned over.

“Even Partick in third, if you want to be an optimist, are only nine points ahead and we’ve got to play these teams once more, so anything can happen.

“You just never know. All you need to do is string three or four wins together and we’ll be on a charge for promotion.

“But if you lose games you’ll be down there, if you win games you’ll be up there.”

‘Everyone has to play their part’

Duffy has been praised by boss Ferguson for putting his body on the line over the past week including in the 0-0 draw against Dunfermline, despite his training time being limited by a calf issue.

The ex-St Johnstone player said: “I only trained once before the Dunfermline game last Tuesday, but I had to come in and do a job as we are really toiling because of injuries.

“So I got 90 minutes in my legs and I was fine for Morton. You just have to dig in and everyone has to play their part.

“Obviously when we get boys back it’ll be even better, but the boys that are here have just got to put a shift in and last the 90 minutes.

“I’d been out for three weeks with a persistent calf problem that I’ve had since I’ve been at Caley Thistle.

“We’ve been trying to get to the bottom of it and I’ve been in the gym for three weeks.

“We can’t afford to get any more injuries and the gaffer is just keeping training light at the moment.

“People are playing through the pain barrier. Everyone is carrying niggles, no-one is 100%, although that’s usually the case in football, but the boys know they’ve just got to dig in and do it for their team-mates and the club.

“It happens to other teams as well and we’ve just got to brave it.”

FULL TIME: Morton 0-2 ICTFC First-half goals from Billy Mckay and Sean McAllister give us a big three points at Cappielow Park! GET IN!🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/ETIhDsIndx — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 2, 2024

‘Dismal’ home form to be tackled

With successive home fixtures against Airdrie and Ayr United next up, the two sides immediately above ICT, Duffy explained they are in ideal form to now address poor results at the Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “The manager’s been right on us as we’ve only had two home wins in the league all season.

“The league form at home has been dismal and we need to give the home fans something to shout about.

“We’ve got two home games coming up and after back-to-back clean sheets and a win at Morton, so hopefully we can get six points at home.”