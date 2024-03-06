Man caught drink-driving while in north-east for job interview

A man was caught drink-driving after nearly crashing while in north-east for a job interview.

Craig Lennox, who was caught more than triple the legal alcohol limit, also carried out dangerous overtakes, skidded and almost crashed, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The incident happened while the 55-year-old was in the north-east for a job interview.

Despite initially offering him the role, the company whipped the offer off the table when they learned of Lennox’s court appearance.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3pm on January 7.

Rear of Audi ‘slid out’

He said witnesses driving on the A96 Huntly to Inverurie road, near Colpy, became aware of Lennox’s silver Audi A6 behind them.

Lennox was seen crossing a solid white line onto the wrong side of the road to carry out an overtake.

A number of vehicles travelling in the opposite direction were forced to brake heavily and move to the side of the road to avoid a collision.

He continued to drive in an “erratic manner” before a “partial loss of control”.

The rear of his Audi “slid out” before Lennox fortunately managed to regain control.

Concerned about the manner of driving, a witness called 999.

A short time later, Lennox slowed and stopped and the witnesses approached and asked if he was okay.

‘It’s an extremely selfish type of offence’

Lennox told them there was a “problem” with something in the car and was seen to be struggling to put the vehicle in gear and was “revving excessively”.

He then accelerated “aggressively” and was lost to view.

Police looked up the Audi’s registration plate and attended at Lennox’s home on Hamilton Place, just in time to see him arrive and park outside.

After failing a breath test he was arrested.

Lennox, of Hamilton Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “Mr Lennox appreciates his decision to drive, having consumed alcohol that day, put not only himself but other road users in peril.

“He’s only grateful the consequences were not more acute.”

Mr Kelly said his client had just one speeding conviction from almost 20 years ago.

He went on: “He tells me on the day he travelled up for a job interview.

‘You should learn from today’

“Ironically, he was successful and obtained the job, however the offer was withdrawn following his court appearance.

“His battle with alcohol addiction has cost him his marriage, job opportunities, and come close to perhaps costing him his liberty.”

Mr Kelly said Lennox was taking steps to tackle his drink problem.

He explained the former Royal Mail delivery driver had drunk more alcohol between the dangerous driving incident and arriving home when he was breathalysed.

Sheriff Gordon Lamont told Lennox: “It’s an extremely selfish type of offence because you’re putting not only yourself but other road users at risk.”

He ordered Lennox to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for a year and pay a fine of £1,040.

He also banned Lennox from driving for 20 months.

Sheriff Lamont warned: “You should learn from today.

“If you commit one of these types of offences again, the court will need to start looking at whether a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

