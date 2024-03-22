North-east double rapist jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east double rapist jailed for seven years

Daniel Robertson denied his crimes but was found guilty by a high court jury.

By Dave Finlay
Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly

A man convicted of rape after asking a hungover woman whether she remembered having sex has been jailed for seven years.

Daniel Robertson’s victim returned home after drinking with friends but had no recollection of anything from being at a pub to waking the next morning.

A judge told Robertson: “She was so drunk she was unaware of what you had done until you told her the following day.”

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the victim was left feeling violated and said: “I felt disgusting.”

The woman said she was badly hungover when she woke up and Robertson asked: “Do you not remember having sex?”

She said it was like “creepy crawlies” were all over her.

Boasted about attack online

Robertson, 33, later posted a message on an online site saying he had sex with the woman when she was “steaming drunk”.

Robertson, of Aberdour Place, Dundee, denied rape and maintained he did not have sex with the woman on the night of the attack.

But he was found guilty of raping her on May 24 or 25 in 2019 at an address in a village near Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire, while she was intoxicated with alcohol and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire told jurors at Robertson’s trial: “He was aware of her condition. He gave evidence he had guided her to the bedroom.”

During his trial Robertson also denied raping a second woman at an address in Dundee on December 21 2021 but was found guilty.

He grabbed and assaulted her and despite her saying “I don’t want this”, he carried on.

She said: “It felt like it went on for a lifetime.”

The woman later underwent a medical examination and had to take the morning after pill.

Victim suffers flashbacks and panic attacks

Judge Alison Stirling told Robertson: “Custody is the only appropriate disposal having regard to the serious nature of your offending.”

“The reasons for the sentence include punishment, protection of the public and rehabilitation in a custodial setting.”

The judge said one of the women wrote in a victim impact statement about feeling dirty since Robertson raped her and suffering flashbacks and panic attacks.

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino said Robertson has “cognitive issues” and told the court: “I think he will find it very difficult within the prison environment.”

Robertson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

 

