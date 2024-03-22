Oban pensioner reveals shock over £11,000 Ovo power bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban pensioner reveals shock over £11,000 Ovo power bill

Audrey Hunter spent three weeks desperately trying to get to the bottom of the error.

By Bailey Moreton
Oban woman £11k power bill
Audrey Hunter has been given an apology and a gift basket after the energy provider sent her an £11,000 power bill. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson

An Oban woman was shocked when she opened her Ovo power bill to find she owed the firm £11,000.

Audrey Hunter spent weeks trying to sort the problem with the energy provider before they finally resolved the error.

The pensioner lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Oban with her church minister husband.

The pair usually pay their bill with a standing order.

So Audrey got a shock when her monthly bill for January 14 to February 13 came in, which totalled £4,969.17. The following bill was even higher, £6,375.43.

Audrey spent weeks contacting customer service trying to figure out what happened.

Instead, she said she was asked when she was going to pay the £11,000 bill.

She said: “I lost my rag, I really did because they said, ‘You need to pay this.’ And I went for god’s sake I’m not paying for the whole street, how can I have used all this?”

“There was no way I was going to pay it hell or high water.”

‘I’m going to watch it like a hawk now’

After weeks spent on the phone, a representative from Ovo Energy fixed the error on Wednesday, meaning Audrey Hunter no longer owed a five-figure sum.

She said: “He worked it out an hour, hour and ten minutes, what I’ve been trying to get done for three weeks.”

Oban woman £11k power bill
Audrey Hunter received a gift basket and apology from Ovo Energy for the error. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson

While the story has a happy ending, Audrey worries what would happen if the situation had been different.

She said: “If that had been you know £800 or a £1,000, I would’ve thought, ‘Oh we have gone wrong,’ and I would have paid it.

“But you trust them, how do you trust them now? It just goes to prove, you pay your money in good faith, but is it safe?

“I’m going to watch it like a hawk now.”

The energy provider sent Audrey a gift basket to apologise for the error.

An Ovo spokesperson: “We can confirm Ms Hunter’s issue is resolved and we’ve apologised for the experience.”

‘Nobody cared’: Aberdeen family with fourth-month-old baby left without heating for days

