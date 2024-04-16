Thug admits attacking and robbing 87-year-old Aberdeen dementia sufferer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug admits attacking and robbing 87-year-old Aberdeen dementia sufferer

Darren Simpson's vulnerable victim was left bruised and in shock as a result of the cowardly attack in her own home.

By Danny McKay
Darren Simpson was remanded in custody. Image: Facebook
Darren Simpson was remanded in custody. Image: Facebook

A thug has admitted attacking and robbing a vulnerable dementia sufferer after barging into her Aberdeen home.

Darren Simpson pushed the 87-year-old woman into the property on the Lang Stracht before closing the door and demanding money.

During the cowardly assault, Simpson, 42, grabbed the pensioner as he aggressively ordered her to hand over her cash and searched the home.

The terrified woman was left bruised and in shock as a result of the attack.

Simpson, 42, also robbed her of a set of keys and an unknown quantity of money.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday December 17 last year.

Simpson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

During the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Sheriff Graham Buchanan was shown a victim impact statement prepared by the victim’s daughter on her behalf.

The sheriff said: “Looking at the nature of the charge, I would have thought that the strong possibility is that serious consideration would have to be given to some form of post-release supervision.”

He deferred sentence on Simpson until next month for background reports and for the crown to prepare a detailed narrative of the offence.

Simpson was remanded in custody in the meantime.

