Thug admits attacking and robbing 87-year-old Aberdeen dementia sufferer

A thug has admitted attacking and robbing a vulnerable dementia sufferer after barging into her Aberdeen home.

Darren Simpson pushed the 87-year-old woman into the property on the Lang Stracht before closing the door and demanding money.

During the cowardly assault, Simpson, 42, grabbed the pensioner as he aggressively ordered her to hand over her cash and searched the home.

The terrified woman was left bruised and in shock as a result of the attack.

Simpson, 42, also robbed her of a set of keys and an unknown quantity of money.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday December 17 last year.

Simpson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

During the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Sheriff Graham Buchanan was shown a victim impact statement prepared by the victim’s daughter on her behalf.

The sheriff said: “Looking at the nature of the charge, I would have thought that the strong possibility is that serious consideration would have to be given to some form of post-release supervision.”

He deferred sentence on Simpson until next month for background reports and for the crown to prepare a detailed narrative of the offence.

Simpson was remanded in custody in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.