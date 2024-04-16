Paul Chalk: Friday night chance for Caley Thistle to turn heat on relegation rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Friday night chance for Caley Thistle to turn heat on relegation rivals

Inverness must make timing count and defeat Raith Rovers again and overtake Morton in bid to avoid play-off battle.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
The Caledonian Stadium hosts Caley Thistle v Raith Rovers on Friday night. Image: SNS

Timing can be crucial in football – and Caley Thistle are on course to make it work perfectly in their favour.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden took them from ninth to eighth and two points clear of the beaten Spiders.

It also – amazingly – was the first time this season Duncan Ferguson’s team had posted successive Championship wins. Now is as good a time as any to deliver – when the heat is on.

Cammy Harper’s perfect free-kick at the national stadium earned ICT three crucial points.

Seemingly cut adrift in the relegation play-off spot by a recent 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle, they are now looking to drag others into the mix.

Two weeks ago, they won their first home league fixture in almost five months when they edged past Arbroath 2-1 thanks to Alex Samuel’s impressive winner.

ICT target ‘massive shift in direction’

Two wins on the spin might not be classed as momentum as such, but adding three further points by beating Raith Rovers on Friday night under the lights and the BBC Scotland cameras would be a massive shift in direction.

Such a result would – given Dundee United’s +46 goal difference – hand the Tangerines the title as Raith become the runners-up, something that has looked on the cards for a while.

Billy Dodds’ final game in charge of ICT was last September’s unlucky 1-0 defeat at Raith, while Rovers dished out Duncan Ferguson’s first defeat when they won 2-1 in Inverness in December.

It was a happier return to Starks Park in late January as on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel tucked away a lethal hat-trick within nine first half minutes to help ICT win 3-2.

Raith have won just once over the past month, while Dundee United have put their foot to the pedal to move with pace towards their Premiership return just a year after demotion.

Raith faltered, but United kicked on

United’s 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline on March 15 seemed like a reset moment for Jim Goodwin’s Taysiders.

Since then, they have drawn 1-1 with ICT at Tannadice before sweeping to 2-0, 5-0 and 4-1 wins against Raith, Queen’s Park and Morton.

Clearly, beating Rovers for the first time this season was a big result, which will have knocked the stuffing out of Ian Murray’s faltering challengers.

Losing 3-1 at home to promotion contenders Airdrie last Tuesday was followed by a goalless draw against Partick Thistle as they ensured they’d finish no lower than second spot.

Raith will be seeking to regain momentum which had them riding high for much of the campaign, which made them strong challengers at the sharp end of the division.

Doran shone on his starting return

However, they have matches away to Morton and home to relegated Arbroath before they need to worry about playing most likely Partick or Airdrie in the semi-finals.

Inverness don’t have that luxury. Their need for points remains great, otherwise by the end of the weekend – should Queen’s Park beat Dunfermline – they might be ninth again with only two games left.

That’s why putting on another strong performance with bite can really make a difference and give Queen’s Park and Morton in particular food for thought going into Saturday.

Seasoned campaigner Aaron Doran made his first start since July last weekend and, at the age of 32, was controlling a lot in midfield.

On-loan Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr, who has impressed centrally of late, was back on the right side and was terrific, while Wallace Duffy was a rock alongside Danny Devine at the back.

There were no failures last week for ICT – repeat that and Ferguson’s flyers will have a spring in their step in the nick of time.

ICT’s Aaron Doran, right, challenges Queen’s Park’s Sean Welsh. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson hails battling Caley Thistle amid ‘horrendous’ injury run

