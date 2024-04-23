Former oil worker who raped women and preyed on child dies in prison aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former oil worker who raped women and preyed on child dies in prison aged 73

David Cox, from Stonehaven, subjected two women to rape ordeals and molested a little girl from the age of four.

By Ewan Cameron
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson

A north-east rapist who told a victim that he had a “God-given right” to have intercourse with her has died in prison.

Former oil industry worker David Cox, 73, subjected two women to rape ordeals and preyed on a little girl from the age of four.

He was jailed for his sex crimes in 2021 and was serving out his sentence at HMP Glenochil when he died on April 13.

As with all deaths in custody, Police Scotland has been advised and the matter was reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course, the Scottish Prison Service said.

Sentencing the former Shell engineer to seven years behind bars, Judge Alison Stirling told him: “Custody is the only appropriate disposal having regard to the serious nature of your offending.”

David Cox died while serving his sentence at HMP Glenochil.

He earlier denied a series of offences but was found guilty of three rape charges and a further crime of indecent conduct towards the child at a trial.

All the crimes were committed at Banchory and occurred between 1983 and 2013.

The judge said that one adult victim described Cox forcing himself on her “telling her it was your God-given right to have sex with her”.

A second woman was subjected to repeated sex attacks and said he was too strong for her to stop him physically.

Cox, who lived in Stonehaven, also inappropriately touched the little girl when she was aged between four and six and got her to touch him.

The court heard that Cox was employed in the oil and gas industry both in the UK and abroad during his working life.

Defence counsel Drew Mckenzie said: “He maintains his innocence and will do so until his dying breath.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in 'disgusting' attack
Kincorth playpark flasher, Jack Allan, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Flasher jailed after exposing himself to girl, 9, in Kincorth playpark
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness killer's prison stalking trial deserted after blunder by prosecutors
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen
Lee Stewart
Aberdeen thief nabbed woman's handbag as she celebrated birthday
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Lorry driver who admitted causing death of north-east pensioner handed unpaid work
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: Highland hotelier reported to police after YouTube video shows him allegedly driving at…
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
'He just couldn't help himself': Paedophile jailed after being caught with sick images for…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads
David Cox was jailed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert