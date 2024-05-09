Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C

Hottest locations around the north and north-east revealed in forecast for Saturday.

By Shanay Taylor
Beaches across the north and north-east are expected to be busy this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Beaches across the north and north-east are expected to be busy this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are set for a scorcher of a weekend with temperatures to reach the twenties.

Temperatures in the north-east will reach highs of 21C in the coming days with parts of the Highlands and Islands getting as high as 23C.

The Met Office say that “the weather will continue to warm up over the next few days” across most of the country.

However, forecasters warn of the return of cooler temperatures at the start of next week.

Weekend weather forecast

Households in the Highlands and Islands will bask in sunny spells on Saturday as Foyers is due to hit 23C, with nearby Fort Augustus peaking at 22C.

Temperatures to reach as high as 20C in Fort William on Saturday. Image: Met Office.

The north-east will experience similar conditions with highs of 21C in Huntly with warm temperatures expected across parts of Aberdeenshire – including Inverurie and Aboyne reaching 18C.

Aberdeen sunseekers can expect temperatures to reach 15C.

Temperatures to reach as high as 18C in Inverurie later on Saturday. Image: Met Office.

Inverness is set to be mainly dry, sunny and warm on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Stornoway will be slightly cooler, however temperatures will still reach the high teens.

Forecasters have also warned residents could see patches of rain in some parts amid the overcast conditions on Sunday through to Monday.

UV and pollen levels to rise over next few days

The Met Office has also warned of UV and pollen levels rising over the next few days to ensure you stay protected whilst enjoying the sun.

UV levels are expected to reach moderate to high levels across the country.

The pollen count is also expected to be moderate over parts of Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

More information on Met Office pollen and UV forecast can be found here.

Forecasters have warned of high UV and pollen levels to ensure people stay protected whilst out in the sun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week. Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low pressure system from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day.

“This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we’re likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

You can stay up to date with the latest changes in weather in your local area by visiting the Met Office.

