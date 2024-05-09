Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are set for a scorcher of a weekend with temperatures to reach the twenties.

Temperatures in the north-east will reach highs of 21C in the coming days with parts of the Highlands and Islands getting as high as 23C.

The Met Office say that “the weather will continue to warm up over the next few days” across most of the country.

However, forecasters warn of the return of cooler temperatures at the start of next week.

Weekend weather forecast

Households in the Highlands and Islands will bask in sunny spells on Saturday as Foyers is due to hit 23C, with nearby Fort Augustus peaking at 22C.

The north-east will experience similar conditions with highs of 21C in Huntly with warm temperatures expected across parts of Aberdeenshire – including Inverurie and Aboyne reaching 18C.

Aberdeen sunseekers can expect temperatures to reach 15C.

Inverness is set to be mainly dry, sunny and warm on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Stornoway will be slightly cooler, however temperatures will still reach the high teens.

Forecasters have also warned residents could see patches of rain in some parts amid the overcast conditions on Sunday through to Monday.

Warm, sunny and dry for many over the next few days, with temperatures above average for the time of year 🌡️ A thundery breakdown on Sunday 🌩️ And a return to cooler temperatures by Monday 📉 pic.twitter.com/pCI767cOmA — Met Office (@metoffice) May 9, 2024

UV and pollen levels to rise over next few days

The Met Office has also warned of UV and pollen levels rising over the next few days to ensure you stay protected whilst enjoying the sun.

UV levels are expected to reach moderate to high levels across the country.

The pollen count is also expected to be moderate over parts of Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

More information on Met Office pollen and UV forecast can be found here.

Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week. Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low pressure system from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day.

“This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we’re likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

You can stay up to date with the latest changes in weather in your local area by visiting the Met Office.