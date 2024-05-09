Revealed: Highland schools first in line for major makeover as £2bn spending plan laid out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: Highland schools first in line for major makeover as £2bn spending plan laid out

More than half of the council's money will be invested in schools and roads across the region.

By Ellie Milne
Inverness High School
Inverness High School is among the schools identified for investment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The first phase of schools to benefit from Highland Council’s £2bn investment plan have been revealed.

The local authority has now approved the plans, with more than half of the money being used to improve educational facilities and roads over the next decade.

A total of 92 schools have been flagged as requiring investment with Inverness High School, Charleston Academy and Beauly Primary among those included in the first phase.

The Highland Investment Plan will be one of the biggest programmes of its kind in Scotland – and the largest ever for the Highlands.

Highland Council investing in schools

Between £155m and £195m has been allocated to five key schools – Beauly Primary, Charleston Academy, Dunvegan Primary, Fortrose Academy and Inverness High School.

Funding will go towards the final phase of refurbishment and a partial rebuild at Inverness High, and a feasibility study for the refurbishment of the older part of the campus in Fortrose.

Facade of Fortrose Academy.
Fortrose Academy in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The total cost range for the additional 22 schools will be between £310m and £385m to be spent on “major projects”.

Highland Council has said the initial phase of projects will be “place-based” and aim to redevelop education and community facilities.

Locations to be prioritised over the next decade are: Alness, Brora, Dingwall, Dornoch, Golspie, Invergordon and Thurso.

‘A radical solution’

Covener of Highland Council, Bill Lobban, said: “What is proposed is a ground-breaking, long term infrastructure investment programme for the Highland area, which will create jobs and economic prosperity across the region and constitute transformative change over the next 10 years.

“It is a radical solution to the significant challenges we face in maintaining and renewing our asset base.

“The plan responds to the widespread public support for further investment in the school estate, as well as emerging critical issues that we face in dealing with schools with Raac and Hacc.”

Council leader Raymond Bremner, convener Bill Lobban, chief executive Derek Brown and head of corporate finance Brian Porter in Inverness
Council leader Raymond Bremner, convener Bill Lobban, chief executive Derek Brown and head of corporate finance Brian Porter in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Lobban explained that the plans are not as simple as rebuilding schools “like for like” and opportunities for retrofit and co-location will also be explored.

There will also be a focus on developing a wider range of public services in one location to meet community needs.

Improvements to Highland roads

The planned investment will also address ongoing challenges the council is facing to maintain more than 4,000 miles of roads across the Highlands.

Raymond Bremner, leader of the council, added: “The previous three years have seen increased funding for the roads capital programme.

“The capital review of September 2023 provided roads additional capital investment of £7.8m over five years and in March, members agreed another £40m over three financial years.

“A long-term investment programme for roads and transportation will ensure a sustainable approach to investment, contractor procurement, and opportunities to attract match funding from developer contributions or other external funding sources.

“There will also be significant local contracting and business opportunities and wider community economic benefit associated with the delivery of the investment plan.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Beaches across the north and north-east are expected to be busy this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Andrew Stewart/ DC Thomson.
Man's death at Kirkwall Harbour 'not suspicious'
Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father
Flightradar tracking map showing a flight circling Sumburgh Airport.
Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world's 'most-watched' as plane circles airport due…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Poachers caught after parking outside police house Picture shows; Rhiconich Police House. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Highland poachers caught after parking outside police station
Harry Gow bakes
Harry Gow to open new bakery and takeaway
The High Court in Glasgow
Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14468475h) Kate Forbes arrives John Swinney formally announced as first minister and cabinet revealed, Edinburgh, UK - 08 May 2024
Highlander Kate Forbes is new Scottish deputy first minister in dramatic return to government
2
Rodrigo Falcon smiling
'He was our brother': Pine Marten Bar 'family' in heartfelt tribute to Rodrigo Falcon
Police in Kirkwall Harbour after a body was found.
Man's body found in water at Kirkwall Harbour