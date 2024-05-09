Man detained by police following six-hour stand-off in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man detained by police following six-hour stand-off in Inverness

Kenneth Street, Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue were cordoned off before midday.

By Ellie Milne & Michelle Henderson

A man has been detained following a six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness.

Emergency services were alerted to a ‘disturbance’ in the city-centre at around 11.50am.

Numerous vehicles from police, fire and ambulance have been in attendance at Kenneth Street, Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue, with the entire area cordoned off.

Armed officers and negotiators have been surrounding a property at Kenneth Street all afternoon, with the public asked to “avoid the area” over safety concerns.

At the scene earlier today, police negotiators could be clearly heard asking a man inside the property to “put the gun down”.

Blurred image of man being escorted from house by police in Inverness
A man has been detained after a six-hour stand-off with police. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Just minutes ago, following successful negotiation with skilled officers at the scene, the man exited the property and was handcuffed.

The cordon has also been removed.

Stand-off with police in Inverness

Crowds of people who had gathered at the scene today were moved back by officers while the incident was dealt with over several hours.

It’s also understood gas and electricity has been switched off in the whole area.

A window at the property in question has been shattered and while it’s unclear what caused the damage, one local resident insisted that a “weapon was discharged” before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Shattered window at Inverness house
A shattered window at the property. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Police shared a statement earlier, saying: “Around 11.50am on Thursday, May 9, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Muirtown Street area of Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

They later confirmed they were dealing with a “concern for person” call.

Police have been contacted for an updated comment.

More from Inverness

Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
Armed police working in Inverness and a second image shows a broken window.
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the firth below.
Van man accused of driving across Kessock Bridge the wrong way
The incident happened this morning around 8am. Image: DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness restricted northbound following crash
Highland Council notice on window of vape shop in Inverness
Ban for Inverness shop owner who sold vapes to children
Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop
Inverness Sheriff Court
Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store