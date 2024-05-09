Man detained by police following six-hour stand-off in Inverness

A man has been detained following a six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness.

Emergency services were alerted to a ‘disturbance’ in the city-centre at around 11.50am.

Numerous vehicles from police, fire and ambulance have been in attendance at Kenneth Street, Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue, with the entire area cordoned off.

Armed officers and negotiators have been surrounding a property at Kenneth Street all afternoon, with the public asked to “avoid the area” over safety concerns.

At the scene earlier today, police negotiators could be clearly heard asking a man inside the property to “put the gun down”.

Just minutes ago, following successful negotiation with skilled officers at the scene, the man exited the property and was handcuffed.

The cordon has also been removed.

Stand-off with police in Inverness

Crowds of people who had gathered at the scene today were moved back by officers while the incident was dealt with over several hours.

It’s also understood gas and electricity has been switched off in the whole area.

A window at the property in question has been shattered and while it’s unclear what caused the damage, one local resident insisted that a “weapon was discharged” before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Police shared a statement earlier, saying: “Around 11.50am on Thursday, May 9, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Muirtown Street area of Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

They later confirmed they were dealing with a “concern for person” call.

Police have been contacted for an updated comment.