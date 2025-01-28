Alleged high-rise murder victim sent text saying he’d ‘finished’ with girlfriend days before he was killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged high-rise murder victim sent text saying he’d ‘finished’ with girlfriend days before he was killed

Jurors also heard from a witness who told police he'd seen murder accused Elizabeth Sweeney wearing a pair of trainers that were “caked in blood”.

By David McPhee
Elizabeth Sweeney is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
One of the last messages an alleged high-rise murder victim sent stated that he’d “finished” with the woman accused of killing him, a court has heard.

Elizabeth Sweeney, also known as Lizzy, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of murdering boyfriend Neil Jolly, 51, by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle between June 22 and 26 2023.

Sweeney, 36, is also facing a charge of attempting to conceal the murder by washing Mr Jolly in a shower at his flat in Marischal Court and covering his body with a duvet cover.

She is additionally accused of attempting to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle.

Sweeney – a drug addict and a prostitute at the time – denies all the charges against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

She claims she woke up in the early hours of June 25 2023 to find Mr Jolly raping her.

‘He wasn’t answering’

On the fourth day of trial, the partner of Mr Jolly’s son, Jenny Williamson, 30, told the court she had been messaging the 51-year-old around June 22 2023 after she saw him on Union Street with what appeared to be bruises on his face.

In response to her asking if he was “staying out of trouble”, Neil Jolly volunteered that he was “finished with it”.

Ms Williamson asked him what he meant, to which Mr Jolly replied: “That woman”.

She told advocate depute Erin Campbell that this was the last contact she had with Mr Jolly despite her repeatedly messaging him.

“You have been trying to contact Mr Jolly?” the advocate depute asked Ms Williamson.

“Yes, he wasn’t answering,” she replied.

Ms Campbell then asked how long Ms Williamson had been texting Mr Jolly before she found out he was dead.

“About two days,” she replied.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Ian Duguid KC quizzed Ms Williamson about where Mr Jolly told her he had gotten the bruises on his face.

Ms Williamson said he’d told her he had had an issue with “an old cellmate”.

The defence lawyer then asked her why Mr Jolly had received a prison sentence, to which she replied that it was for breaching a non-harassment order put in place to prevent him from approaching a former partner.

Mr Duguid then asked Ms Williamson whether she was aware that Mr Jolly had 17 offences relating to breaches of a court order involving the same woman, all in 2022.

“I just know about the last one, that’s all,” she replied.

Elizabeth Sweeney is on trial accused of murder. Image: DC Thomson

‘Caked’ in blood

Jurors also heard evidence from Karl Howland, 30, who provided a statement to police where he stated he had seen Sweeney wearing a pair of Nike Air Force trainers that were “caked in blood” in the days after Mr Jolly’s death.

“I can’t remember what she had on her top half, but it was covered in blood,” the statement said, adding: “Some of the blood looked fresh on the shoes and some of the blood looked black like it was dried in.”

Mr Howland’s statement was similar to witness Matthew Green’s, who also said  he saw Sweeney wearing bloody trainers.  

“It looked like she had stepped in a puddle of it,” Mr Green told jurors last week.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 