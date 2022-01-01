An error occurred. Please try again.

Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to be more active or you just fancy a walk to burn off those extra roast tatties, January is the perfect time to get out in nature and walks near Inverness are just the antidote to festive fatigue.

True, the weather doesn’t always play ball but winter is one of the most spectacular seasons to explore some walks in and around Inverness.

Plus, getting out and about has been proven to be good for both our mental and physical health, particularly at this time of year.

Make sure you’ve got the right all-weather gear to stay warm, and start 2022 with your best foot forward with these great routes.

The best forest walks in Inverness

Ord Hill

Ord Hill has a beautiful circular route and if you’re feeling adventurous, cut through the middle and climb the hill to the Iron Age fort.

It sounds more impressive than the jumbled pile of rocks it now is, but the colours and scenery will make it all worthwhile.

Not to be missed is the viewpoint section, offering arguably the best view over Inverness and a spectacular way to see traffic rolling along the Kessock Bridge from a tranquil, peaceful spot.

Culloden Wood

If you like a bit of history with your Inverness forest walks, this is the one for you.

Learn bits and pieces about the area’s history and the famous 1747 battle while enjoying some nice views over the Moray Firth.

Towards the end of the walk, you’ll also see the Prisoners’ Stone. It’s a reminder of the Battle of Culloden which marked the defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

If you’re looking for new dog walking routes you’ll love it, because this trail is a Mecca for canines. In the summer, it’s also a great spot for a bike ride.

Ness Islands

Nothing challenging or remote about this walk in Inverness, but my goodness, it’s pretty.

The Ness Islands are a collection of natural islands that sit in the middle of the River Ness. They are connected from the river banks by beautiful Victorian footbridges.

A stone’s throw from the city centre, this walk remains very popular but you’ll find it much quieter in winter.

In summer, you’ll hear plenty of different languages and probably be asked to take a picture or two

Falls of Foyers

Not so easy to get to (single-track roads galore) but once you get to Foyers, you’ll know it was worth the trek.

It’s a short but spectacular walk which takes in the must-see sight of the Falls of Foyers, set in a dramatic gorge.

The main three-mile walk then continues down to the shores of Loch Ness for a quiet loop before returning to the cafe.

The falls themselves are fantastic and topping it off with a hot chocolate at Cameron’s is a must on a cold day.

Golspie and Ben Bhraggie

This route is a fine mix of riverside woodland trail, a stroll through a Highland village and a climb up Ben Bhraggie.

The steep pull up to the peak is well rewarded by excellent views over the coastline and hills.

You can see the controversial Duke of Sutherland statue from the A9. But it’s not until you’re up close that you get an understanding of the sheer scale of it.

Suddenly it makes sense why the semi-regular efforts to topple The Mannie never manage to get off the ground.

Ready for more beautiful walks in Scotland?