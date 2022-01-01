Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Five of the most stunning walks near Inverness

By Philippa Gerrard and Stuart Findlay
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Five great walks in Inverness which are even betterin the snow.
A man walks his dog through a snow covered woodland near Inverness. Picture by Peter Jolly.

Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to be more active or you just fancy a walk to burn off those extra roast tatties, January is the perfect time to get out in nature and walks near Inverness are just the antidote to festive fatigue.

True, the weather doesn’t always play ball but winter is one of the most spectacular seasons to explore some walks in and around Inverness.

Plus, getting out and about has been proven to be good for both our mental and physical health, particularly at this time of year.

Make sure you’ve got the right all-weather gear to stay warm, and start 2022 with your best foot forward with these great routes.

The best forest walks in Inverness

Snow-covered trees and paths at Ord Hill in Inverness
Snow clouds gather over Inverness. Picture taken from Ord Hill by Andrew Duke

Ord Hill

Ord Hill has a beautiful circular route and if you’re feeling adventurous, cut through the middle and climb the hill to the Iron Age fort.

It sounds more impressive than the jumbled pile of rocks it now is, but the colours and scenery will make it all worthwhile.

Not to be missed is the viewpoint section, offering arguably the best view over Inverness and a spectacular way to see traffic rolling along the Kessock Bridge from a tranquil, peaceful spot.

Culloden Wood

A cyclist cycling in Culloden Wood, Inverness.
Culloden Wood is a brilliant spot for a walk come summer or winter.

If you like a bit of history with your Inverness forest walks, this is the one for you.

Learn bits and pieces about the area’s history and the famous 1747 battle while enjoying some nice views over the Moray Firth.

Towards the end of the walk, you’ll also see the Prisoners’ Stone. It’s a reminder of the Battle of Culloden which marked the defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

If you’re looking for new dog walking routes you’ll love it, because this trail is a Mecca for canines. In the summer, it’s also a great spot for a bike ride.

Ness Islands

Runners running across a bridge in Ness Islands - one of the most beautiful walks in Inverness.
Runners cross a bridge on Ness Islands. Picture by Andrew Smith.

Nothing challenging or remote about this walk in Inverness, but my goodness, it’s pretty.

The Ness Islands are a collection of natural islands that sit in the middle of the River Ness. They are connected from the river banks by beautiful Victorian footbridges.

A stone’s throw from the city centre, this walk remains very popular but you’ll find it much quieter in winter.

In summer, you’ll hear plenty of different languages and probably be asked to take a picture or two

Falls of Foyers

Falls of Foyers waterfall
The Falls of Foyers are particularly spectacular in winter after lots of rain or snow. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

Not so easy to get to (single-track roads galore) but once you get to Foyers, you’ll know it was worth the trek.

It’s a short but spectacular walk which takes in the must-see sight of the Falls of Foyers, set in a dramatic gorge.

The main three-mile walk then continues down to the shores of Loch Ness for a quiet loop before returning to the cafe.

The falls themselves are fantastic and topping it off with a hot chocolate at Cameron’s is a must on a cold day.

Golspie and Ben Bhraggie

Duke of Sutherland statue at Golspie
Duke of Sutherland standing high on Ben Bhraggie.

This route is a fine mix of riverside woodland trail, a stroll through a Highland village and a climb up Ben Bhraggie.

The steep pull up to the peak is well rewarded by excellent views over the coastline and hills.

You can see the controversial Duke of Sutherland statue from the A9. But it’s not until you’re up close that you get an understanding of the sheer scale of it.

Suddenly it makes sense why the semi-regular efforts to topple The Mannie never manage to get off the ground.

Ready for more beautiful walks in Scotland?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]