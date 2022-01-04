Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Deposit return scheme: What can Scotland learn from Sweden’s cash back recycling initiative?

By Kieran Beattie
January 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 10:02 am
Scotland can learn a great deal of lessons from Sweden's deposit return scheme.
Scotland can learn a great deal of lessons from Sweden's deposit return scheme.

When my Swedish relatives found out Scotland still doesn’t have an official return scheme for bottles and cans, they were shocked.

“That’s insane!” my sister-in-law told me at the dinner table in Smedjebacken, with a look of genuine confusion on her face as we considered all the post-Christmas empties in the kitchen.

“What happens to all your rubbish?”

Recycling your old drinks containers for cash back with reverse vending machines (RVMs) and the like has been part of daily life in Sweden since the 80s.

For generations of Swedes it has become as intrinsically part of daily life as meatballs and Ikea.

In Scotland, our deposit return scheme was due to officially start in July 2022, but that date has now been pushed back to August 2023.

So, while visiting my family in Sweden over Christmas, I decided to find out how the national Swedish bottle and can recycling system works for myself — and see what lessons Scotland can learn.

How to turn rubbish into Money, Money, Money

Plastic bottles and metal cans that have the Pant symbol on them can be taken for recycling in the around 3,100 shops in Sweden that contain official RVMs.

Special deposit points and bigger machines are also available for larger volumes of empties needing recycled, and Swedes can access an online map to find their nearest place to recycle.

Once a user is finished putting their empty containers into the system, they then get a receipt they can use for money off their purchase in the shop containing the RVM they used.

The amount of money you get back depends on how much you recycle at once.

You can also ask for the receipt to be turned into cash, so you can spend the money elsewhere.

A deposit return sign inside a supermarket in Sweden.

And with the help of a smartphone app, you can also directly put the money you get from recycling into your bank account.

All containers with a Pant symbol cost a little bit extra in Sweden, and it is this extra cash that users get back through the deposit return scheme.

Transforming litter into pocket money and beer: How Swedes take advantage of the scheme

During my visit to Smedjebacken, I asked my Swedish relatives about their experiences living and growing up with RVMs in almost every shop.

My brother-in-law explained that his workplace collects empty cans and bottles throughout the year, and when Christmas comes around, they recycle them all at once to get a cash boost for a group night out.

After depositing  nine bottles and cans of various sizes, I got back 11 Swedish Krona, the equivalent of around 90 pence. Enough for a packet of delicious dill flavoured crisps.

And when my wife and sister were young, they were incentivised to pick up litter with a Pant symbol on it in order to get some free pocket money for sweeties — satisfying their sweet tooth and cleaning up their communities at the same time.

If you’re attending a large festival or event in Sweden, you’re more than likely going to be able to return your empties for a money back thanks to collaborations with the country’s official scheme.

In one year, more than 2,100,000 cans and bottles were collected at 50 different festivals in this way.

Who is in charge of Sweden’s recycling scheme?

The not-for-profit company Returpack operates Sweden’s deposit return scheme under the Pantamera brand, which means to Recycle More.

It is the only approved recycling system in the country for beverage packaging with a deposit, and has existed since 1984.

It is operated by the brewery trade in partnership with two grocery trade associations.

Initially, only aluminium cans were part of the Swedish deposit return scheme, but 10 years into the initiative plastic bottles were also incorporated.

Reverse vending machines like the one I used in the Ica supermarket are found in shops all across Sweden.

Pantamera machines and deposit points do not accept glass containers, but the Scottish plans do include accepting glass.

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (Your Cans After Midnight): Sweden’s scheme helps to chase the carbon away

Sweden’s Pantamera deposit return scheme is one of many similar initiatives across the world, and it boasts one of the highest rates of any such system.

The nation has a lofty target of recycling 90% of all of its cans and plastic bottles.

In 2020, the system hit a recycling target of 88.1%

In the same year, on average every Swede recycled 214 items through Pantamera.

By recycling all of these cans, Pantamera estimates around 180,000 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide was saved from being expelled into the atmosphere.

Pantamera says the “very high availability” of places Swedes can return their empties makes for a “very great opportunity for consumers to be able to deposit their cans and bottles”.

Our stories about Scotland’s deposit return scheme you may also like to read:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]