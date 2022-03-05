New documentary on plight of Scotland’s salmon narrated by Peter Capaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New documentary on plight of Scotland’s salmon narrated by Peter Capaldi

By Kieran Beattie
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Actor Peter Capaldi has provided the voiceover for the documentary Riverwoods
A feature-length documentary about Scotland’s precious salmon rivers narrated by Peter Capaldi will be screened for free across the country.

Riverwoods aims to show how Scotland’s rivers, and the landscapes they run through, could be transformed for the better by regenerating river woodlands.

Across the nation, biodiversity has slumped over the centuries and native species of animal and plantlife in Scotland face all manner of challenges caused by the likes of pollution and loss of habitat.

Scottish glens like this historically featured much higher levels of biodiversity.

The rewilding charity Scotland: The Big Picture (STBP) which produced the film says that just 3% of the nation’s native woodland remains.

It argues that without intervention to restore Scottish riverside woodlands, ecological decline will become an even bigger problem.

How emblematic salmon are under threat

The Riverwoods film highlights the story of the Atlantic salmon, and says the species is a “modern day canary in the mine, embodying all of the challenges woven into the climate and biodiversity crises”.

A spokeswoman for STBP said: “They are susceptible to almost every human impact.

an adult salmon
Salmon face all manner of threats

“Aquaculture, over-fishing, pollution, water abstraction and artificial barriers such as large dams and weirs, and their reliance on cold, clean water that makes them increasingly vulnerable to changing climatic conditions.

“And many of Scotland’s salmon rivers are getting warmer due in part to the absence of the woodlands that once shaded and nourished them.”

As well as providing shade to riversides to cool them down, native trees and shrubs also stabilise riverbanks with their roots, filter pollution, slow run-off and lock away carbon.

An example of regenerated woodlands in the Cairngorms

The charity hopes its Riverwoods film will help with its call for a nationwide effort, including private and public sector landowners, land managers, farmers and foresters, to work together and restore Scotland’s river woodlands.

Film and TV Star Peter Capaldi, who is no stranger to the concept of regeneration as the 12th Dr Who, has provided the voiceover for the film.

Where and when you can watch the film at a free screening

Tickets are available here for free screenings of the Riverwoods documentary.

It will be shown across Scotland in theatres, cinemas, arts centres and more from the middle of this month to the end of May.

In the north, islands and north-east, it will be shown at the Lyth Arts Centre in Wick on March 21, the Macdonald Resort in Aviemore on March 25,  the Barn in Banchory on March 28, Timespan in Helmsdale on April 4, and the Highland Cinema in Fort William on April 28.

It will also be screened at An Lanntair in Stornoway on May 3, and at Glenurquhart Hall, Drumnadrochit on May 20. 

