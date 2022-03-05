New documentary on plight of Scotland’s salmon narrated by Peter Capaldi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A feature-length documentary about Scotland’s precious salmon rivers narrated by Peter Capaldi will be screened for free across the country.

Riverwoods aims to show how Scotland’s rivers, and the landscapes they run through, could be transformed for the better by regenerating river woodlands.

Across the nation, biodiversity has slumped over the centuries and native species of animal and plantlife in Scotland face all manner of challenges caused by the likes of pollution and loss of habitat.

The rewilding charity Scotland: The Big Picture (STBP) which produced the film says that just 3% of the nation’s native woodland remains.

It argues that without intervention to restore Scottish riverside woodlands, ecological decline will become an even bigger problem.

How emblematic salmon are under threat

The Riverwoods film highlights the story of the Atlantic salmon, and says the species is a “modern day canary in the mine, embodying all of the challenges woven into the climate and biodiversity crises”.

A spokeswoman for STBP said: “They are susceptible to almost every human impact.

“Aquaculture, over-fishing, pollution, water abstraction and artificial barriers such as large dams and weirs, and their reliance on cold, clean water that makes them increasingly vulnerable to changing climatic conditions.

“And many of Scotland’s salmon rivers are getting warmer due in part to the absence of the woodlands that once shaded and nourished them.”

As well as providing shade to riversides to cool them down, native trees and shrubs also stabilise riverbanks with their roots, filter pollution, slow run-off and lock away carbon.

The charity hopes its Riverwoods film will help with its call for a nationwide effort, including private and public sector landowners, land managers, farmers and foresters, to work together and restore Scotland’s river woodlands.

Film and TV Star Peter Capaldi, who is no stranger to the concept of regeneration as the 12th Dr Who, has provided the voiceover for the film.

Thanks to Peter Capaldi for such a brilliant voiceover performance on ⁦@ScotlandTBP⁩’s new documentary #Riverwoods. Can’t wait for this film to be seen. #bigpicture pic.twitter.com/xDCUT1kWpB — Peter Cairns (@PCairnsPhoto) January 16, 2022

Where and when you can watch the film at a free screening

Tickets are available here for free screenings of the Riverwoods documentary.

It will be shown across Scotland in theatres, cinemas, arts centres and more from the middle of this month to the end of May.

In the north, islands and north-east, it will be shown at the Lyth Arts Centre in Wick on March 21, the Macdonald Resort in Aviemore on March 25, the Barn in Banchory on March 28, Timespan in Helmsdale on April 4, and the Highland Cinema in Fort William on April 28.

It will also be screened at An Lanntair in Stornoway on May 3, and at Glenurquhart Hall, Drumnadrochit on May 20.

