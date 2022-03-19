Currys pays shoppers to recycle old or broken tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Environment

Currys pays shoppers to recycle old or broken tech

By Donna MacAllister
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am
You can recycle your old electronics for money-off vouchers at Currys
You can recycle your old electronics for money-off vouchers at Currys

Currys is now paying shoppers who hand in old or broken tech for recycling in a new trial.

The retailer’s “Cash for Trash” scheme is designed to make recycling electronic waste “easy and rewarding”.

Customers can trade in their defunct devices for a £5 off voucher for spending instore or online.

Currys has shops in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Elgin and Inverness.

All kinds of products are accepted, and they don’t need to have been bought from a Currys.

Can I recycle in any Currys store?

The scheme is available at every Curry store across the north and north east.

You can see where your local branch is in this interactive map:

What can I recycle?

Anything with a battery or a plug qualifies.

 

How does it work?

You can take any of your old tech to any Currys store — ever if it no longer works — and they will give you £5 off your next purchase.

They will pay a fiver for anything they consider to be “trash”.

Lindsay Haselhurst, chief supply chain officer at Currys, said: “This trial is all about making recycling easy and rewarding.

“We’re urging the nation to look in drawers, under the sofa and up in the loft — as these unused tech devices that have seen better days could be repaired, rehomed, or recycled into something new.

The issue of electronic waste is a worldwide issue.

“We really are accepting any tech, bought from anywhere, even if it’s broken — it might look like trash, but it isn’t to us.”

How long is this initiative running for?

The scheme launched this week and will run until April 15.

And the small print?

You have to buy something in Currys costing no less than £25 by Saturday, April 30 in order to redeem a Cash for Trash promotion voucher.

Your voucher cannot be redeemed on giftcards, consoles, Apple iPads, Airpods, Apple Macs or Apple Watches.

The vouchers are limited to one per customer, and you will only get one £5 off voucher regardless of the quantity of products recycled.

You can read the full terms and conditions here.

Just how big is the problem of electronic waste?

A great deal of electronic waste makes it way to landfill, when it could be recycled.

Old electronic products are one of the “fastest growing waste streams in the UK”, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Known as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), Sepa says this kind of waste is “increasing at a rate three times that of average municipal growth, with much of it destined for landfill”.

Zero Waste Scotland says that globally, 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic product was produced in 2019, up 21% in five years.

And of those millions of tonnes, only 17.4% was recycled.

Read more about schemes that offer recycling rewards:

 

 

