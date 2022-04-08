Want to know where to grow your own veggies? Find your nearest community garden on our interactive map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Want to know where to grow your own veggies? Find your nearest community garden on our interactive map

By Philippa Gerrard
April 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
Bonnymuir Green used to be a bowling green which fell into disrepair until being taken over by the local community. Picture by Darrell Benns.

From growing food for those in need to transforming unused public land, community gardens are growing in popularity – and for good reason.

After all, in today’s world of high-rise flats and new builds with postage-stamp-size gardens, it’s not always easy to find a place to just dig.

But unlike an allotment, community gardens aren’t just about what you can grow.

They also offer a place to belong and have inspired a “dig for victory” spirit among the locals who use them.

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
Bonnymuir Green is an urban garden managed by a group of local gardening enthusiasts in Aberdeen. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

Where is my nearest community garden?

Finding and joining an established gardening project can feel intimidating.

It doesn’t help that community gardens often go by various different names, making them difficult to search for online.

So inspired by Community Gardening Week which runs from April 4 to 10, we’ve created a map with a few brilliant community growing spaces across the north and north-east which caught our eye.

If you have a garden you want added to the list, get in touch by emailing environmentandtransport@ajl.co.uk 

How to set up your own community garden?

The above map is by no means exhaustive.

There are hundreds of community gardens all over the north and north east, but if there are none near you or you fancy doing something different, why not set up your own?

To do this, the first step is to identify a location. Lots of these gardens start out on a piece of disused land like old bowling greens or unloved corners of parks.

Fraserburgh Community Garden
Fraserburgh Community Garden. Pic supplied.

From there, you’ll need to get permission from whoever owns the land, and then it’s time to let people know about it.

Engage as many people as you can, and find out what sort of garden people would like and how they’ll use it.

You could contact local groups, schools or businesses to get people involved and talk about the potential benefits of a community garden project or space

It might also be helpful to find out if any local gardeners, landscapers or builders would be interested in lending a hand – sometimes brand new sites can need a lot of work.

You can also visit other community groups or sites that have done similar projects to gain ideas and chat with other community gardeners to see what they’ve done.

Then, it’s time to get planting!

