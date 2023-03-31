Aberdeen incinerator contractors defend Fife move for ash disposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen incinerator contractors defend Fife move for ash disposal

The contractors operating the Aberdeen incinerator say new plans to send ash from the site more than 100 miles away to to Fife instead of the original plan of Portlethen decreases the chances of it end up in landfill.

By Kieran Beattie
The Aberdeen incinerator on February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen incinerator on February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The contractors behind the Aberdeen incinerator have defended plans to send the ash more than 100 miles away.

Earlier this month, we revealed how the original plans to store and process the ash from the Ness Energy from Waste facility in East Tullos just a short drive away in Portlethen were scrapped.

This map shows the distance between the Aberdeen incinerator and where its ash will be transported to in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

Instead, contractors Acciona said the incinerator bottom ash material (IBA) from the site will be driven by lorry all the way to Goathill Quarry in Cowdenbeath, Fife — about 111 miles away, via the A90.

Why have the contractors chosen Fife over Portlethen for ash from the Aberdeen incinerator?

Once it’s fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator is intended to burn 150,000 tonnes of unrecyclable material from Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray annually.

It’s previously been estimated that when it’s up and running, it will generate about 26,232 tonnes of IBA per year.

The original plan was to create a new purpose-built facility run by Rock Solid Processing Limited at Cairnrobin Quarry, just north of Portlethen, to store and process all this ash.

Cairnrobin Quarry, just north of Portlethen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was thought the new Portlethen site would receive about seven lorry loads a day from the incinerator, each carrying 27 tonnes of IBA material.

But Acciona says transporting the ash to Rock Solid’s already existing Goathill Quarry site in Fife is the better decision.

Goathill Quarry, in Cowdenbeath, Fife. Image: Google Streetview.

A spokeswoman said: “The Fife facility is already operating, has guaranteed and established outlets for the recycled product, and delivers economies of scale as it serves a range of energy from waste plans across Scotland.”

She argued that relying on a “small, isolated facility in Portlethen with no proven markets significantly raises the risk that the IBA would have to be landfilled”.

Although the ash will be transported by lorry to Fife, the contractor’s spokeswoman said Acciona and its subcontractors are working to “introduce zero or low emission vehicles as soon as possible”.

Environment campaigners call Fife move an ‘alarming development’

The Aberdeen incinerator viewed from above on Monday, February 27th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s circular economy campaigner Kim Pratt criticised the decision to send the ash to Fife instead of Portlethen.

She called it an “alarming development which will result in unnecessary pollution and climate-wrecking emissions”.

Ms Pratt raised concerns about how well IBA material is regulated, and how Acciona will be transporting tonnes and tonnes of it “over 100 miles of Scotland”.

The campaigner said the Fife move is a “telling indication” for the “lack of concern” the contractors have “for the environment and people of Scotland”.

She added: “Incinerators are among the largest single sources of emissions, so the Scottish Government must create a plan to phase out incineration, plant by plant, as rapidly as possible.”

