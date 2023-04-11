Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look

Installing solar panels on many homes in the new Aberdeenshire community of Chapelton is restricted by local rules due to their appearance — but some residents are fighting back. 

By Kieran Beattie
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Residents of Chapelton are fighting “bizarre and obtuse” local rules that restrict installation of solar panels on many homes — because of how the technology would impact the town’s overall look.

The newly-created town of Chapelton just west of Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire is currently home to around 750 residents, but there are long-term plans for up to 8,000 houses to be developed.

Chapelton, which is built on land owned by the Duke of Fife, has special rules in place for what can be built where in order to maintain a consistent design.

These restrictions include a ban on solar panels facing onto Chapelton’s main roads and squares.

Solar panel restrictions in Chapelton dubbed ‘slightly crazy’

Alastair Struthers, pictured, has lived at his property in Chapelton since 2015. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Alastair Struthers moved into his new build home on Greenlaw Road, which runs through the middle of Chapelton, in 2015.

He’s been told he can’t install the eco-friendly technology on the south-facing roof of his house — where it would be most efficient for sunlight — because it faces onto a main route in the town.

Alastair’s petition for a policy change to allow himself and others to install solar panels where they please attracted more than 100 signatures — but the Chapelton Community Interest Company, which is in charge of many of the rules for Chapelton, hasn’t budged.

He said: “The landowners in Chapelton have ultimate control over how the town looks.

“One of the rules says you can’t have solar panels on the forward-facing elevation of a house on a primary road or square.

“So properties across the road from mine can put solar panels on their south-facing roofs, but we can’t, because the south side of our house faces the main road.

Other properties in Chapelton with solar panels installed on their roofs. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“It seems like a slightly crazy reason, and I challenged them on why this is the case, and they told me they’re not going to review or change it.

“I asked them if it’s purely for aesthetic reasons, and they came back to me in black and white and said yes, it’s purely for the design of the town.”

Alastair says he was told he could put solar panels in his garden or on his garage roof, but argued that he shouldn’t have to give up his green space, and the garage wouldn’t be as effective a position for capturing sunlight.

He says he’s even more frustrated with the situation because walking through Chapelton, it’s apparent that many other homes that aren’t located on primary routes do in fact have solar panels on their roofs.

There is no outright ban on solar panels in Chapelton, but there are restrictions homeowners have to adhere to. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We desperately want to reduce our carbon footprint, so it’s a no-brainer from my point of view,” he said.

“And with the cost of living going up, and gas and electricity costing a fortune, it would be quite nice to offset some of that cost in an environmentally-friendly way.”

‘They’re modern homes, so they should be equipped with modern technology’ says MSP

Alastair said various people have asked him why he doesn’t just ignore the rules and “chuck the panels on the roof and see what happens”.

“I want to challenge the policy itself for the benefit of the rest of the town,” explained Alastair.

“This doesn’t just affect me, it affects the rest of the community and all future houses.

“Chapelton has a masterplan for 8,000 houses, so it’s a big, long-term plan.

“It’s really important we get this sorted now.”

Maggie Chapman MSP met with Alastair at his home to discuss the solar panel rules. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Maggie Chapman, north-east regional Green MSP, has backed Alastair in his call for relaxing the solar panel rules in Chapelton.

She believes new communities like Chapelton should be leading the way in terms of what she thinks future Scottish towns should look like.

The MSP said: “As a society, we need to be very clear — what are our principles of good design for towns, villages and communities?”

“Surely renewable, sustainable energy should be embedded as part of that?

“If there’s a notion that solar panels are aesthetically displeasing, well, with the new design of solar panels, they can fit in very well.

Maggie Chapman has argued that future towns in Scotland should have “renewable, sustainable energy” as part of their designs. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“Quite frankly we need to reassess our priorities about what we value over other things.

“We’re quite happy to have cars parked outside our houses and buildings, bins on our streets, but not solar panels on roofs.

“I think it’s bizarre and obtuse, and runs counter to what most people would consider important in the 21st century.”

She said she could understand complaints about solar panels or other modern technology used in areas with historic architecture.

“But Chapelton is a new development,” she argued.

“It’s not like there are significantly historically important buildings or homes here, they’re new, modern homes, so they should be equipped with new, modern energy efficient technology.”

We approached the Chapelton Community Interest Company for comment.

More on Chapelton:

