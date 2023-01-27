Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with store in shipping container

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with store in shipping container

By Andy Morton
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
Bryan Gray, left and Andy Christie are bringing local beers and spirts to the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bryan Gray, left and Andy Christie are bringing local beers and spirts to the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Two booze lovers on a mission to make buying local beer and whisky easier have opened a craft alcohol shop in a refurbished shipping container.

Andy Christie, 34, and Bryan Gray, 40, run Devenick Drinks from the Boxes @ Chapelton scheme just outside Chapelton of Elsick.

The shop opened on December 1 as a retail outlet for the Devenick Drinks website that Andy and Bryan started up during the Covid lockdown.

After building a loyal online following by selling hard-to-find Scottish-made beer and whisky, the duo decided to set up shop in the Chapelton boxes, which hosts retail units in colourfully redesigned shipping containers.

Andy Christie and Bryan Gray outside the Devenick Drinks shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thompson

The plan is to offer a bigger stage to local brewers and distillers, who often find it tough to get on supermarket and off-license shelves.

“We are champions of local and Scottish craft hops, beans and spirits,” says Andy. “We see ourselves as helping get the product from the concept onto the shelf.”

Like kids in a candy store

The Chapelton shop is an Aladdin’s cave of beer and spirits – plus coffee beans – from across Scotland, and speciality brands from north-east craft brewers and distillers.

In fact, Andy says the choice is so vast – and different to the usual supermarket selection – that people are like kids in a candy store when they walk in.

Customers love the vibrant colours on the shelves. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“You almost get that childhood experience,” he explains. “You are overloaded with colors and quantity – it’s such a visual thing.”

The Aberdonian highlights an Iron Brew beer from Edinburgh brewer Vault City that has a similar colour scheme to Scotland’s other national drink.

“There’s definitely a nostalgic aspect here and a lot of people come in and just go, oh, wow,” he says.

Vault City’s Iron Brew sour beer that caused a stir at Devenick. Image: Vault City

What beers and spirits can you buy from Devenick Drinks?

Devenick specialises in niche brands – “That’s kind of our thing,” says Andy.

There are beers from Aberdeen, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Loch Lomond and Oban as well as a few from the Cromarty area.

It’s also got gins from the Cairngorms, the Isle of Bute and Ellon, rums from Aberdeen and a swathe of new and emerging Scotch whiskies.

Devenick Drinks has well-stocked spirits shelves. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Devenick Drinks even has its own beer – a collaboration with Stonehaven’s Reids Gold Brewing that comes in at a hefty 7.2% abv.

“It sneaks up on you,” admits Andy.

Another highlight is a tasty honeyberry gin that Andy describes as “alcoholic Ribena”.

Roehill Springs Distillery, a husband and wife team in Keith, are behind the gin, which is one of Devenick’s top sellers.

Building a community for Devenick Drinks in Chapelton

Andy runs Devenick Drinks while also working full-time as a business development manager for an offshore services company.

Bryan works another job, too, so the shop is only open from Thursday through to Sunday.

But the duo have created a solid community of alcohol fans at the store, and on weekends people come from far and wide to pick up new supplies.

Devenick Drinks specialises in niche beers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The feel-good atmosphere at the Boxes @ Chapelton also helps, Andy says.

The project houses an intriguing range of businesses including bake shop Fits the Scoop, zero-waste store Replenish and natural pet care products outlet Stinky Beasties.

Andy says: “Everyone’s been super positive, and that’s right across demographics. We’ve had young people, we’ve have had old people, we’ve had middle aged people – everyone has been consistent in their welcoming nature.”

Bryan and Andy have found a warm welcome at Boxes @ Chapelton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Andy is pleased he can help nurture Scotland’s craft booze makers by giving them ample room on his shelves.

“That allows them to keep chugging away and do what they do best, which is making the product,” he says.

Devenick Drinks is open from Thursday to Sunday at Unit 4, The Boxes @ Chapelton, Greenlaw Rd, Chapelton of Elsick, AB39 8BA. Online orders can be made from the company’s website.

