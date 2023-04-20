Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Our how-to guide lists the four best places in Aberdeenshire for puffins according to a local expert, plus top tips for how and when to see the spectacular seabirds.

Collage of puffins.
They may be rare in the north-east, but there are still plenty of places in Aberdeenshire to spot a puffin if you know where to look. Images: Lauren Smith.
By Kieran Beattie

Did you know you can see puffins right here in Aberdeenshire?

You’d be forgiven for thinking you can only really spot them around the northern Highlands, Orkney and Shetland, but there’s actually plenty of places to peep a puffin perching in the north-east.

The charismatic seabirds have recently enjoyed the spotlight in the BBC’s Wild Isles natural history series, but if you’ve only ever seen them on telly, why not make 2023 the year you finally see one in real life?

Puffins at Bullers of Buchan just north of Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.
There’s plenty of puffins to be seen in Aberdeenshire, if you know where to look. These ones were photographed at Bullers of Buchan just north of Cruden Bay. Image: Norman Harper

Although the red-listed species is sadly very rare in Aberdeenshire, there are still a good number of puffin hotspots where, with the right know-how, you can watch them with relative ease.

Read on, and join Aberdeenshire-based birdwatching tour guide and local RSPB group chairman David Leslie to find out:

  • The four best places to see a puffin in Aberdeenshire
  • When the best time of day and year is to see them
  • And how to pick them out among thousands of other seabirds

Click our map to see the four top Aberdeenshire locations for puffin watching

David, who has run his birdwatching tour business since 2016, says there are four key locations around Aberdeenshire for puffin-watching, but the species can really be found anywhere there are steep cliffs, and somewhere to burrow for their nests.

Aberdeenshire birdwatching guide David Lesie.
Aberdeenshire birdwatching guide David Lesie has shared his top spots for puffin-watching in the region. Image: David Leslie

According to David, the four best places in Aberdeenshire for seeing puffins are:

  1. Fowlsheugh Nature Reserve, south of Stonehaven
  2. Bullers of Buchan, just north of Cruden Bay
  3. Troup Head Nature Reserve, west of Pennan
  4. The sea just north of Collieston

David said: “Bullers of Buchan and Fowlsheugh are the two easiest places to get to, both in terms of parking and how far you’ll need to walk to see the puffins.”

Here’s David’s top tips for each location (Note: Please be extremely careful around cliff edges)

1. Fowlsheugh

A signpost at the Fowlsheugh nature reserve, pointing towards the best spot for puffin-watching.
A signpost at the Fowlsheugh nature reserve, pointing towards the best spot for puffin-watching. Image: Kieran Beattie

“If people are going to Fowlsheugh, the best place for them is right at the end of the reserve, near a hide built out of stones.

“There’s a large hole in the cliff opposite that hide that almost looks like a cave.

Cliffs towards the northern end of the Fowlsheugh reserve.
Puffins can usually be spotted near the mouth of this cave at the cliffs towards the northern end of the Fowlsheugh reserve, just a little bit along from the stone birdwatching hide. Image: Kieran Beattie

“The puffins are often around the mouth of it.”

2. Bullers of Buchan

The Bullers of Buchan.
The Bullers of Buchan area has a relatively large number of puffins on land during nesting season. Image: Michael Diamond

“At Bullers, you’re going to want to look around the top of the cliffs mainly.

“That’s where they nest, and you’ll often see them standing around outside their burrows.”

Map of the Bullers of Buchan with red spots on locations where puffins are likely to be.
These red spots on this map of the Bullers of Buchan are the most likely locations for puffins, but be prepared to peer over some ledges in some places. Please be careful when doing so. Image: Google Maps

3. Troup Head

Troup Head.
Although gannets rule the roost at Troup Head, you can still see a puffin if you’re lucky. Image: DC Thomson

“For Troup Head, there’s a well-serviced path that has been built all the way around there, it’s got great access and steps up and down.

“Troup Head is completely taken over by gannets, but there’s still a few puffins to be seen.

“Look for an area that’s quite shallowly-sloped, and covered in soil, it’s near the top of the cliffs but not near the very, very top.”

4. Collieston

Collieston.
The coastal cliffs just north of Collieston are a great spot to see puffins bobbing around on the sea’s surface. Image: June Kenyon

“And at Collieston, park at the car park north of the harbour.

“Go north from that car park, it’s very steep at the start but there’s a very obvious path going north.

“You can see puffins here bobbing around in the water mainly.”

When’s the best time of day and year to see Aberdeenshire puffins?

“Generally, evenings are better,” said David.

“The vast majority of the year, puffins are actually out in the North Sea bobbing about, so they’re only really close to land towards the end of March, into the start of April, and they’re on land until their chicks fledge in mid-July.

A trio of puffins at Fowlsheugh in Aberdeenshire.
A trio of puffins at Fowlsheugh in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“May and June, I would say, are the peak times really.

“They nest in burrows in the cliffs, and they have a single egg.

“One adult will stay with an egg, and the other will fly out to sea during the day and feed.

Puffins eating small fish at the Bullers of Buchan.
Some hungry puffins having their tea at the Bullers of Buchan. Image: Lauren Smith

“Generally they’ll come back to shore in the evenings, and then go back into the burrow itself, where they’ll either be swapping over for the egg, or feeding the chick if it’s hatched.

“So although it’s never a guarantee, late afternoon into early evening really is the best time to see them.

“And around this time of year, evening is probably the best idea.”

So you’re in the right place, at the right time… how do you see puffins among the thousands of other seabirds on the cliffs?

Even if you visit one of David’s top puffin places in Aberdeenshire, and go there at the right time of day and year, you’ll then have to deal with the challenge of p-p-p-picking out a puffin from the countless screaming seabirds.

Birds at Fowlsheugh.
Can you see the puffin in this picture taken at Fowlsheugh? Image: Kieran Beattie

Although you might think they’d stand out like a sore thumb with their colourful features, you’d be surprised to find out how hard it is to see one amongst thousands of other black and white birds.

The few puffins in Aberdeenshire are vastly outnumbered by other seabirds, so you’ll most likely need a keen eye and a lot of patience.

Puffin at Fowlsheugh.
There’s the puffin! Sometimes you just need to wait until they turn around and show off their bright orange feet. Image: Kieran Beattie

David said: “You’ll see plenty of seabirds like guillemots and razorbills, which can cause confusion because they’re also members of the auk family, and are black and white too.

“They nest on and take up all the very narrow cliff ledges out in the open.

A view through binoculars of seabirds at Fowlsheugh, including guillemots and razorbills.
A view through binoculars of seabirds at Fowlsheugh, including guillemots and razorbills. Image: Kieran Beattie

“But puffins need to be able to burrow into the ground to nest, or use rabbit burrows.

“So look for areas of softer ground, because actual cliffs are no use to them.

“Occasionally though, you’ll see puffins perching on the rocky bits of the cliffs to have a rest and get away from predators.”

Puffins at Bullers of Buchan.
Look out for softer soils or grassy areas, as these are more likely for puffins than sharp, rocky cliffs. Here’s some puffins at Bullers of Buchan. Image: Sarah Reid

David said when puffins are flying, they’ll appear “a little bit smaller than the guillemots and razorbills”.

He said to keep an eye out for their orange feet and beaks when they’re in flight.

“If the water is calm, you can sometimes see large rafts of them sitting together on the water, just resting,” he added.

A puffin taking flight at Fowlsheugh.
A puffin taking off at Fowlsheugh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do I need to invest in fancy camera lenses or binoculars to see a puffin in Aberdeenshire?

David said that although he always has binoculars with him as a seasoned birdwatcher, depending on where you go in Aberdeenshire you don’t necessarily need fancy equipment to spy a puffin.

He said: “I’ve gone to Fowlsheugh before and effectively walked up to the top of the cliff, and taken photos of puffins standing right in front of me, just using my iPhone.

Person looking for puffins at Fowlsheugh, Aberdeenshire.
Looking for puffins at Fowlsheugh. Although binoculars and expensive cameras can help get the best views of puffins, if you go to the right places you can enjoy the charming seabirds up close without needing to spend a penny. Image: Kieran Beattie

“Because they have the ability to escape any predators that are on land, they can actually be quite accommodating.

“As you’ll know from the Wild Isles series there are some places you can almost walk amongst the puffins, because there’s thousands of pairs.

“We don’t have anything like that in Aberdeenshire, but you can actually get quite close to them, particularly at Fowlsheugh and Bullers, they can be perched not that far away from where you can walk to and see them.”

A proud puffin with his catch of sand eels at Bullers of Buchan.
A proud puffin with his catch of sand eels at Bullers of Buchan. Image: Lauren Smith.

But if puffin-watching really tickles your fancy, you can invest in a pair of good binoculars from the RSPB — and support the bird charity at the same time.

In fact, the RSPB sells entry-level “puffin binoculars” for £70, which David says will “do you great” for amateur bird-watching of all kinds.

You can find out more about David’s birdwatching tours here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

