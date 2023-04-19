New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know

New orange-lidded bins are being sent out to certain Aberdeenshire homes as the council prepares for a controversial three-week collection system. Here's all you need to know to prepare for the changes

The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

New orange-lidded bins are being rolled out to Aberdeenshire homes in preparation for a new, controversial system of general waste only being collected every third week.

The local authority is over the next 12 months bringing an extra third bin with an orange top to more than 120,000 homes across Aberdeenshire.

The £4 million changes are designed to increase recycling rates by reducing the amount of general waste capacity available to households and increasing how much they can put in the recycling.

Three of the new bins in Laurencekirk, alongside existing blue and black-lidded bins. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More than 20,000 bins are currently being sent out to homes across the Kincardine and Mearns region of Aberdeenshire.

They’ve already started popping up on the streets of Laurencekirk, and will be delivered to homes in areas like Stonehaven very soon.

When does the new bins system in Aberdeenshire start?

It’s being introduced region by region across Aberdeenshire, with Kincardine and Mearns the first for the change.

This region incorporates communities like Stonehaven, Portlethen, Newtonhill, Drumoak and Inverbervie.

It will then be rolled out to the rest of Aberdeenshire, region by region, until the end of March 2024.

Stonehaven is one of the Kincardine and Mearns communities where the new bin system will soon be in force. Image: DC Thomson

The next areas to get the new system have not been confirmed yet, but households can expect letters telling them when they’re due for the changes in the coming months.

Although the bins with orange lids are already in place or are in the process of being deployed in many areas of Kincardine and Mearns, the new system won’t officially commence in the region until May 29.

The last collection of fully mixed recycling from blue lid bins for Kincardine and Mearns residents will take place on the weeks starting May 15 or May 22, depending on people’s collection cycles.

After May 29, households in the region will no longer be allowed to use their blue-lidded bin for all their recycling.

Instead, they’ll have to get used to the new rules which say certain kinds of recycling can only go in certain bins.

What stuff will go into what bin in Aberdeenshire?

Here’s how the new bin collection cycle will work. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Instead of the existing two-bin system, with one bin being picked up each week on a two-week cycle, the new system will have three bins collected on a three-week cycle.

Here’s how the new collection cycle will work, and what will be picked up when:

  • Week One: Black-lidded, 240-litre non-recyclable bin, for all rubbish that you can’t recycle.
  • Week Two: Blue-lidded, 240-litre recycling bin, for paper, card and cardboard only.
  • Week Three: New, orange-lidded, 180-litre bin. This will be for tins, cans, foil, aerosols, and food and drink cartons. It will also be for plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays.

And food waste caddies will continue to be picked up every single week.

The new cycle will utilise household’s two existing bins, plus the additional, third bin with an orange lid.

Are there any exemptions?

Yes, there are.

Aberdeenshire Council is confident that the the new system will work out fine for the majority of households in the region.

But it has made special rules for certain people’s living arrangements and other factors.

Just some of the thousands of bins the council will be delivering to homes over thenext year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

For people who are wondering where they’ll find the space to fit a third bin, the council said it will be working with communities to provide “suitable alternatives, such as smaller or shared bins or bag collections”.

And equally, if anyone wants more recycling bins, they can request these for free.

Large families, people with medical requirements, and those with two or more babies in nappies can also apply for extra general waste capacity.

The new bins in Laurencekirk, next to the old ones this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But, in order to do so, they will need to demonstrate to the council a “thorough use of the recycling services available to them, including the food waste caddy”.

You can contact the council here.

Read more about Aberdeenshire’s new bin system, and controversies due to concerns over space and confusion, here. 

Council says new scheme will be better for the environment

John Crawley, the council’s infrastructure committee chairman, said that by separating out the recycling with the new system, the local authority can “improve the quality of what we can recycle, which in turn saves resources and lessens the need to produce new materials from scratch”.

Mr Crawley said household waste like food, paper, textiles and plastics can have a “much higher carbon impact than commercial and industrial waste” if not disposed of in an eco-friendly matter.

“Recycling those — as well as we can — is one of the best ways to reduce the environmental impact of our everyday consumption,” he said.

