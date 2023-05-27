Nature Watch: Flowering brilliance down by the river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Watch: Flowering brilliance down by the river

Cuckooflower and dandelions attract orange-tip butterflies on the riverbank

By Keith Broomfield
Down on the haugh of the river, I have never encountered before such a profusion of cuckooflower with their delicate lilac blooms shimmering under the gentle caress of the soothing spring breeze.

Cuckooflower prospers in damp meadows, ditches and by riverbanks and is as much a colourful hallmark of spring as are newly arrived swallows or yellow-blushed primroses.

The plant is often known as lady’s-smock, which on first impression sounds lyrical, although ‘smock’ in the past was a slang term for a woman, and the name may allude to unseemly spring cavorting by country folk in our fields and pastures.

Where does cuckooflower get its name?

The more prosaic ‘cuckooflower’ is probably reference to it emerging into bloom when the first cuckoos arrive.

Where cuckooflower abounds, then most likely orange-tip butterflies will not be far away, which cast themselves upon the air like a fluttering pieces of orange and white confetti.

Cuckooflower. Image: Keith Broomfield

Along with garlic mustard, cuckooflower is one of the preferred food plants for these tangerine dreams to lay their eggs on.

The French call the orange-tip butterfly ‘aurora’, representing the glowing sun at daybreak, which is an entirely appropriate name, for their dazzling vibrancy makes the heart sing with joy.

Why so many sand martins this year?

It is wonderful to see cuckooflower doing so well on the haugh, and equally uplifting is the large number of sand martins which have returned to the river this spring.

Almost every available sand bank has been taken up by their burrows, which pockmark the river cuttings in random abandon.

One morning, I settled down on an old tree trunk to watch a colony and was rewarded by a scene of frenetic activity as the martins excitedly swooped around the sand bank.

Sand martin. Image: Keith Broomfield

Some clung to the sides of the bank, which they methodically excavated with their beaks to create nesting tunnels.

I am not sure why there are so many sand martins this year.

Possibly they had enjoyed a good breeding season last year, or perhaps the environmental conditions on their wintering grounds in the Sahel region of Africa were ideal, ensuring a high survival rate.

Conversely, I have seen very few house martins so far, and their numbers seem to dwindle in my home village with each passing year.

Wildflowers in bloom

Other wildflowers have been catching my eye.

Bluebells and greater stitchwort. Image: Keith Broomfield

The white-frilled petals of greater stitchwort shine out from every hedge bank, as do sweeps of bluebells, ramsons and red campion.

One of my favourites is the water aven, an under-stated little flower that prospers in damp margins.

The nodding, purple and orange bell-shaped flowers are easy to miss such is there underlying subtlety.

Yet, when one hunkers down close to examine the flowerheads in more detail, they are an epitome of exquisite floral beauty.

Red campion. Image: Keith Broomfield

This is a time of year to savour, for this magical spring flowering brilliance that brings colour across the countryside is but a fleeting seasonal joy.

In only a matter of a weeks’ time, many of these flowering gems will have wilted, leaving behind a gaping chasm and the sorrow of a season just passed.

