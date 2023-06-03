SSPCA appeal after five abandoned rabbits discovered in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSPCA appeal after five abandoned rabbits discovered in Aberdeenshire

It follows a similar incident in February.

By Ross Hempseed
abandoned rabbits found in Torphins, Aberdeenshire by SSPCA
Five rabbits were found near Torphins . One pregnant doe and her offspring died. Image: SSPCA.

The SSPCA are appealing for information after another group of rabbits was found abandoned in Aberdeenshire.

Five rabbits were found on Friday May 26, at the Hill of Fare near the village of Torphins.

After they were discovered they were taken to the SSPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak.

One of the rabbits was pregnant when she was found and sadly died trying to give birth to her litter. The litter also died.

The incident comes after several similar rabbits were found in the same area on 27 February, leading to concerns the two groups of rabbits may be linked.

The rabbits are now in the care of the SSPCA in Drumoak. Image: SSPCA.

‘Incredibly lucky that they were found’

SSPCA inspector, Alexandra Campbell, said: “In February we attended what we believe may be a related incident where several rabbits had been found abandoned in the same area.

“Those rabbits were similar in appearance to the five rabbits found recently, so they may be from the same household.

“We know times are tough for a lot of people at the moment but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

She continued: “All of these rabbits are incredibly lucky that they were found. Although there are wild rabbits living in Scotland, these rabbits are domesticated animals and would not have survived the elements and predators in the wild.

“If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, or recognises any of the rabbits involved, they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”

