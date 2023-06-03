Appeal to help trace missing 13-year-old girl who may have travelled to Aberdeen from Fife

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, Safiyyah Hussein, who has links to the Aberdeen area.

She has been missing since she was last seen at 9am on Thursday in Rosyth.

Officers have described her as 5ft 5in in height and of medium build.

She has long brown hair with blonde highlights and is believed to be wearing a white jumper, jogging bottoms and white Fila trainers.

It is understood she may also be carrying a black leather rucksack.

The appeal was initially made by the Police Scotland Fife Facebook page, but was shared by the Police Scotland North East page on Saturday morning as officers believe she may have travelled to Aberdeen.

Sergeant Debbie Murphy from Cowdenbeath police station, said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Safiyyah or has any information on her whereabouts to contact police.

“We’d also appeal to Safiyyah herself to get in touch as we all just want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Get in touch with police on 101, quoting incident number 3238 of Thursday, June 1.