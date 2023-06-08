Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund

The Scottish Marine Environmental Enhancement Fund aims to help projects committed to protecting Scotland's marine environments.

By Ross Hempseed
Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
A project to protect saltmarshes at Loch Fleet will benefit from the Smeef Fund. Image: Bill Elliott.

Funding to protect Scotland’s marine environments is already having an impact, with several projects across the Highlands and Islands benefiting.

The Scottish Marine Environmental Enhancement Fund (Smeef) was only set up two years ago but has already given out £3.2m to 45 projects.

These include several schemes in the north, with many focusing on the seabed and coastal species and habitats.

Previously, Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust were awarded £101,087 to rebuild the current Whale Track app to improve the trust’s community monitoring project.

The scheme also gave £33,889 to British Divers Marine Life Rescue for a mobile command and control centre to assist stranded marine animals.

The rescue team can now deploy a vehicle to a rescue site to provide support, which could be the difference between an animal living and dying.

Both projects are important as recently, several animals have been found dead on shorelines around the Highlands and Grampian.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue were given funding to provide a mobile support vehicle to assist at rescue. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

In 2023/2024, UHI Shetland, Highland Council and RSPB Scotland are some of the beneficiaries.

Highland Council will use the £25,000 given to them to o assess the current condition of the saltmarsh habitat in Loch Fleet.

The loch is very biodiverse, home to a wide range of coastal breeding birds and is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “The Highland Council is pleased to have received £25,000 from Smeef to continue important research into saltmarsh and other blue carbon habitats in Loch Fleet.

“St Andrews University will be leading on this research, with the aims of better understanding these habitats and allowing for more appropriate restoration activity in the future.

“Saltmarsh habitats are important for biodiversity, flood protection, carbon sequestration and offer places of quiet beauty for visitors.

“The Highlands is blessed with many wonderful areas of saltmarsh and we are proud to play a part in protecting them.”

‘Ensure Scotland’s spectacular coasts and seas are healthy, resilient and productive’

Another project being carried out is by RSPB Scotland at the Udale Bay Nature Reserve near Dingwall.

RSPB will use the nearly £24,000 award to investigate and implement ways of adapting the nature reserve to changing sea levels while allowing the saltmarsh to continue to develop.

UHI Shetland will receive funding for two projects researching flapper skate populations and seagrass in Shetland waters.

Community surveys of Shetland’s seagrass and shallow maerl habitats will be undertaken, thanks to the funding worth nearly £25,000.

UHI Shetland have been awarded funding to survey the distribution of seagrass in Shetland waters. Image: Open Seas.

Sarah Brown, Smeef project manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see all these creative and vital projects coming to life, supported with this innovative new type of funding.

“Our future depends on tackling the nature and climate change crises and our coasts and seas are so important in that fight.

“This fund supports the recovery and enhancement of our rich marine environment, helping to ensure Scotland’s spectacular coasts and seas are healthy, resilient and productive for future generations.”

