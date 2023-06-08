Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Funding to protect Scotland’s marine environments is already having an impact, with several projects across the Highlands and Islands benefiting.

The Scottish Marine Environmental Enhancement Fund (Smeef) was only set up two years ago but has already given out £3.2m to 45 projects.

These include several schemes in the north, with many focusing on the seabed and coastal species and habitats.

Previously, Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust were awarded £101,087 to rebuild the current Whale Track app to improve the trust’s community monitoring project.

The scheme also gave £33,889 to British Divers Marine Life Rescue for a mobile command and control centre to assist stranded marine animals.

The rescue team can now deploy a vehicle to a rescue site to provide support, which could be the difference between an animal living and dying.

Both projects are important as recently, several animals have been found dead on shorelines around the Highlands and Grampian.

In 2023/2024, UHI Shetland, Highland Council and RSPB Scotland are some of the beneficiaries.

Highland Council will use the £25,000 given to them to o assess the current condition of the saltmarsh habitat in Loch Fleet.

The loch is very biodiverse, home to a wide range of coastal breeding birds and is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “The Highland Council is pleased to have received £25,000 from Smeef to continue important research into saltmarsh and other blue carbon habitats in Loch Fleet.

“St Andrews University will be leading on this research, with the aims of better understanding these habitats and allowing for more appropriate restoration activity in the future.

“Saltmarsh habitats are important for biodiversity, flood protection, carbon sequestration and offer places of quiet beauty for visitors.

“The Highlands is blessed with many wonderful areas of saltmarsh and we are proud to play a part in protecting them.”

‘Ensure Scotland’s spectacular coasts and seas are healthy, resilient and productive’

Another project being carried out is by RSPB Scotland at the Udale Bay Nature Reserve near Dingwall.

RSPB will use the nearly £24,000 award to investigate and implement ways of adapting the nature reserve to changing sea levels while allowing the saltmarsh to continue to develop.

UHI Shetland will receive funding for two projects researching flapper skate populations and seagrass in Shetland waters.

Community surveys of Shetland’s seagrass and shallow maerl habitats will be undertaken, thanks to the funding worth nearly £25,000.

Sarah Brown, Smeef project manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see all these creative and vital projects coming to life, supported with this innovative new type of funding.

“Our future depends on tackling the nature and climate change crises and our coasts and seas are so important in that fight.

“This fund supports the recovery and enhancement of our rich marine environment, helping to ensure Scotland’s spectacular coasts and seas are healthy, resilient and productive for future generations.”