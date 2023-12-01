Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend

The Met Office expects temperatures to drop into negative figures with Aviemore experiencing a bitter -10C.

By Ross Hempseed
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Temperatures are set to plummet this weekend across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Scotland has been gripped by cold weather over the past few days, with the Met Office issuing several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

The latest alert for the far north of the Highlands, Orkney and the Western Isles is due to last until Saturday morning.

However, residents across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray will definitely be feeling the cold over the weekend.

Snow at the Lecht ski centre.
Heavy snowfall at Lecht Ski Centre, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the Cairngorms, snow fall has blanketed the region in white snow, evoking images of a winter wonderland.

Both the Lecht Ski Centre and the Cairngorm Mountain Resort have welcomed the early snow fall as they prepare to open for the snowsports season in the coming weeks.

Temperatures are set to drop into negative figures with places inland such as Aviemore and Braemar reaching a biting -8C at least.

These are the minimum temperatures expected over the weekend:

  • Inverness -4C
  • Aberdeen -5C
  • Elgin -4C
  • Keith -5C
  • Peterhead -5C
  • Braemar -8C
  • Aviemore -10C
  • Fort William -6C
  • Thurso -3C
  • Stonehaven -5C
  • Banchory -7C
  • Oban -1C
  • Lerwick -1C
  • Kirkwall -2C

Weekend weather will be cold but sunny

According to the Met Office, while temperatures will drop the weather is to remain relatively sunny and clear in most places.

In anticipation of the icy conditions, councils have deployed their team of gritters to salt the roads across the north and north-east.

Gritters are out as temperatures plummet this weekend.
Gritters are out and about salting the main roads across Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council is warning of “heavy frost” overnight into Saturday and gritters will be out on the primary roads.

Motorists should take extra caution on untreated roads as these could be extremely slippy due to frost and ice.

Temperatures are expected to rise at the beginning of next week but will still remain close to freezing.

Brrr! – Snow falls in Braemar as wintry weather expected UNTIL FRIDAY across the north and north-east

More from Environment

Snow at the Lecht ski centre.
Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows
Scott Goodall, operations coordinator for the Big Issue eBikes, spoke to the Press and Journal about how the scheme has got on over the last 12 months. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
After wobbly start one year ago, are Aberdeen ebikes finally 'part of the city'?
3
Glenmore Forest was bought from the Duke of Gordon in 1923
'It’s a different challenge now': Visitor pressure a growing problem for Glenmore managers 100…
A dead sperm whale calf
Sperm whale calf dies 10 days after becoming stranded on Skye despite monumental effort…
Stella McCartney has lodged plans for the house in Glenuig. Image Shutterstock
Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney's planned Highland home
Gayle Ritchie chats to rewilding guide Stef Lauer in Glen Feshie.
We go on a 'rewilding journey' in Cairngorms National Park and discover nature is…
Paul Reynolds, manager of New Arc, is urging drivers to call the wildlife hospital if they hit a deer with their car. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc.
New Arc's plea to stop 'hit and run' deer crashes which leave them suffering

Conversation