Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend

Temperatures are set to plummet this weekend across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Scotland has been gripped by cold weather over the past few days, with the Met Office issuing several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

The latest alert for the far north of the Highlands, Orkney and the Western Isles is due to last until Saturday morning.

However, residents across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray will definitely be feeling the cold over the weekend.

In the Cairngorms, snow fall has blanketed the region in white snow, evoking images of a winter wonderland.

Both the Lecht Ski Centre and the Cairngorm Mountain Resort have welcomed the early snow fall as they prepare to open for the snowsports season in the coming weeks.

Temperatures are set to drop into negative figures with places inland such as Aviemore and Braemar reaching a biting -8C at least.

These are the minimum temperatures expected over the weekend:

Inverness -4C

Aberdeen -5C

Elgin -4C

Keith -5C

Peterhead -5C

Braemar -8C

Aviemore -10C

Fort William -6C

Thurso -3C

Stonehaven -5C

Banchory -7C

Oban -1C

Lerwick -1C

Kirkwall -2C

Weekend weather will be cold but sunny

According to the Met Office, while temperatures will drop the weather is to remain relatively sunny and clear in most places.

In anticipation of the icy conditions, councils have deployed their team of gritters to salt the roads across the north and north-east.

Aberdeen City Council is warning of “heavy frost” overnight into Saturday and gritters will be out on the primary roads.

Motorists should take extra caution on untreated roads as these could be extremely slippy due to frost and ice.

Temperatures are expected to rise at the beginning of next week but will still remain close to freezing.