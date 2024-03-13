Robert Gordon, Mackie and Gordon Schools pupils tackle real-world problems in green challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Gordon, Mackie and Gordon Schools pupils tackle real-world problems in green challenge

Pupils from Robert Gordon College, Mackie Academy and the Gordon Schools took part in the event.

By Lauren Taylor
Pupils from Mackie Academy, The Gordon Schools and Robert Gordon College presented their ideas on Monday. Image: Powering Futures
Pupils from across the north-east got the chance to present their ideas tackling a real-world problem to industry professionals this week.

Youngsters from Robert Gordon College, Mackie Academy and the Gordon Schools participated in the Powering Futures project.

The school kids took on problems ranging from excess food waste in schools, the lack of accessible EV charging points and online disinformation about climate change.

After 30 weeks the groups were challenged to present the solution they came up with to the panelists — made up of industry representatives.

Mackie Academy pupils thrived presenting to new people

Fifth-year Mackie Academy pupil Amy Reid was part of the group tackling online disinformation.

Her group pitched a fact-checking website, aimed at young people, that would publish the truth about climate change.

Amy found presenting in front of people she had never met, and in a new place, to be a “valuable experience”.

A big thumbs up from Mackie Academy after the presentations. Image: Powering Futures

She said: “It was great to be a part of something that allowed us to meet pupils at other schools who had also done the Powering Futures course.

“It was nerve-wracking, but a valuable experience.”

Her classmate, and fellow team member, Libby Nicoll agreed that she enjoyed the experience.

Libby said: “It was interesting to see everyone else’s ideas for their challenge statements, and it was also good to see how sustainable practices can be used in the workplace.”

Panelists impressed with pupil presentations

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, was one of the panelists at the event.

He said: “I was delighted to come along given the topic of environment and sustainability and looking at the changes that could be made in the future.

“And I’m always keen to hear what the younger people in society are thinking about it all.”

Ewan has even asked The Gordon Schools group to discuss their idea about transforming school food waste into fuel with his team.

The Gordon Schools pupils impressed their audience. Image: Powering Futures

Balmoral Group project engineer Lee Salisbury was also one of the event panelists. Lee, who volunteers at the Energy Institute Young Professionals Network, was left impressed by the level of detail the kids included in their presentations.

He added: “It’s crazy, 30 weeks is short for real-world problems no one has solved. For them to come up here and be so positive and confident and delighted with these solutions, fair play to them.”

School kids give MSPs ‘food for thought’

MSPs Kevin Stewart and Gillian Martin also attended the event to hear what the fifth and sixth-year pupils had to say.

They listened to two of the presentations and were involved in the discussions after.

Mr Stewart explained that he believes companies and organisations should be inspiring young people to think about what they want to do with their futures, and what the jobs may be.

Both MSPs enjoyed the presentations. Image: Mackie Academy

He said: “I think that’s particularly relevant here in the north-east with the economic change that we’re going to face, the fact that we need to move forward with a just transition. What we have seen today is young folk here thinking about that, rising to the challenge, and making their mark.

“No matter what jobs they choose to go into in the future, climate change has an impact on all of us, and we all have to think about that future.”

Robert Gordon College pupils Powering Futures.

Ms Martin agreed with her fellow MSP and said it was interesting to hear about what the pupils wanted to do after school.

She finished: “We don’t have all the answers, and we heard young people thinking about two particular areas they thought there should be more work done in.

“It certainly gives us food for thought in our jobs as well.”

What is the Powering Futures challenge?

Powering Futures brings young people closer to industries and the skills that will power the future.

The organisation currently runs the SCQF level 6 course in 43 schools across Scotland — with 643 secondary pupils taking part this year.

The children are given real-world problems from organisations like Scottish Water, Newsquest, and British Gas to choose from and are challenged to come up with a solution.

RGU architect student Skye Chatburn participated in the programme last year while taking a year out of university to work in the industry.

While she was only involved for 16 weeks, she said the course helped her become interested in sustainability. Skye has now turned her focus to sustainability in architecture.

Not only do they gain a qualification from the course, but they also get the opportunity to learn teamwork and presenting skills.

Find out more about Powering Futures, or getting, involved here

Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland – in two different Higher subjects

Conversation