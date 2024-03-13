Thainstone based team enters new markets with global interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thainstone based team enters new markets with global interest

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) has sold 15 fishing and diving vessels.

By Katrina Macarthur
The team currently has a further 15 fishing and diving vessels available for sale through tender.
ANM Group’s Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) has entered new markets including the conduction of sales of fishing and diving vessels.

The Inverurie based team has now sold 15 vessels and reached a global audience, with enquiries from across the UK, as well as overseas including Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Africa.

They currently have a further three fishing vessels available through sale by tender.

These include a Project Build – Cygnus SF 33 – 9.98m GRP Construction Hulled Vessel for sale on the instruction of FRP Advisory Trading LTD, Administrator of the Crab
Company (Scotland) LTD.

The other two are Beam Scalloper Vessels Comprising of “The Gracious” and “The Horizon” on the instructions of a retained client.

Neil Simpson, head of business development & strategy at Thainstone Specialist Auctions said: “We have seen a great success with the previous sales of fishing and diving vessels, allowing us to grow a solid reputation and extend our network.

“It is extremely important that we use our industry knowledge to target the niche target audience for this type of sale to ensure the best possible offers are presented to our clients.

“The latest offerings would provide excellent opportunities for a variety of uses in the commercial fishing industry and we encourage those who are interested in to visit the website and contact the team with any enquires.”

TSA is a specialist auction company, providing an independent and accurate valuation service.

Full details on the above sales are available online or the team can be contacted on  01467 623770.

