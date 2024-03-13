Thainstone based team enters new markets with global interest

ANM Group’s Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) has entered new markets including the conduction of sales of fishing and diving vessels.

The Inverurie based team has now sold 15 vessels and reached a global audience, with enquiries from across the UK, as well as overseas including Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Africa.

They currently have a further three fishing vessels available through sale by tender.

These include a Project Build – Cygnus SF 33 – 9.98m GRP Construction Hulled Vessel for sale on the instruction of FRP Advisory Trading LTD, Administrator of the Crab

Company (Scotland) LTD.

The other two are Beam Scalloper Vessels Comprising of “The Gracious” and “The Horizon” on the instructions of a retained client.

Neil Simpson, head of business development & strategy at Thainstone Specialist Auctions said: “We have seen a great success with the previous sales of fishing and diving vessels, allowing us to grow a solid reputation and extend our network.

“It is extremely important that we use our industry knowledge to target the niche target audience for this type of sale to ensure the best possible offers are presented to our clients.

“The latest offerings would provide excellent opportunities for a variety of uses in the commercial fishing industry and we encourage those who are interested in to visit the website and contact the team with any enquires.”

TSA is a specialist auction company, providing an independent and accurate valuation service.

Full details on the above sales are available online or the team can be contacted on 01467 623770.