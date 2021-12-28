Section of A9 cleared following two vehicle crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A9 north of Aviemore.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road was partially blocked in both directions following the crash.

The incident took place at around 3.15pm near Granish at the junction to the A95.

Police and ambulance crews both attended the scene with motorists told to expect delays in the area.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had been cleared by around 4.20pm.

A police spokesman said: We were called at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 28, to a two vehicle crash on the A9 near the A95 junction.

“The road is still open and emergency services are in attendance.”