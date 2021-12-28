Section of A9 cleared following two vehicle crash By Ellie Milne December 28, 2021, 4:09 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 4:33 pm The crash took place on the A9 near the A95 junction. Photo: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A9 north of Aviemore. The A9 Inverness to Perth road was partially blocked in both directions following the crash. The incident took place at around 3.15pm near Granish at the junction to the A95. Police and ambulance crews both attended the scene with motorists told to expect delays in the area. Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had been cleared by around 4.20pm. A police spokesman said: We were called at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 28, to a two vehicle crash on the A9 near the A95 junction. “The road is still open and emergency services are in attendance.” ❗️UPDATE⌚️16:20#A9 All lanes are now running on the #A9 near Granish following an earlier RTC. Traffic is running well in the area!@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 28, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorbike passenger taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street Man, 67, seriously injured in A90 two vehicle crash near Stonehaven A9 at Dalnaspidal reopens after one-car crash Man, 62, dies following two vehicle crash near Balmedie