Man’s death at Kirkwall Harbour ‘not suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man’s death at Kirkwall Harbour ‘not suspicious’

Police have provided an update following the discovery on Wednesday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Andrew Stewart/ DC Thomson.
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Andrew Stewart/ DC Thomson.

A man’s death at Kirkwall Harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning is not thought to be suspicious says police.

At around 5.40am police uncovered a 50-year-old man’s body from the harbour, which prompted an investigation into what happened.

Kirkwall lifeboat crews were called to assist officers and Coastguard teams at the pier, where divers were seen working throughout the morning.

An eyewitness told The Press and Journal: “Divers appear to be working in the water, and the RNLI are there, as well as a police car, van and ambulance.”

Harbour closed for hours

The linkspan was also closed for several hours with ferry services cancelled because of the incident.

Police have now confirmed there appears to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday, May 8, the body of a 50-year-old man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall Harbour, Orkney.

“His next of kin are aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father
Flightradar tracking map showing a flight circling Sumburgh Airport.
Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world's 'most-watched' as plane circles airport due…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Poachers caught after parking outside police house Picture shows; Rhiconich Police House. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Highland poachers caught after parking outside police station
Harry Gow bakes
Harry Gow to open new bakery and takeaway
The High Court in Glasgow
Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14468475h) Kate Forbes arrives John Swinney formally announced as first minister and cabinet revealed, Edinburgh, UK - 08 May 2024
Highlander Kate Forbes is new Scottish deputy first minister in dramatic return to government
2
Rodrigo Falcon smiling
'He was our brother': Pine Marten Bar 'family' in heartfelt tribute to Rodrigo Falcon
Police in Kirkwall Harbour after a body was found.
Man's body found in water at Kirkwall Harbour
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store
Tom Stoltman
‘10 eggs for breakfast and burger and chips before the gym’: A day in…