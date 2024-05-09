Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world’s ‘most-watched’ as plane circles airport due to fog

A Loganair flight bound for Shetland has returned to Aberdeen after circling the airport for around an hour.

The LM070 flight from Aberdeen International Airport departed at 6.39am this morning bound for Sumburgh Airport.

The flight was expected to land one hour later.

However, upon reaching the Shetland Isles, the aircraft circled the area for more than an hour before being called back to Aberdeen.

Officials have confirmed the aircraft’s ability to land was hampered by thick fog.

Passengers have been moved onto the next available flight.

Second most watched flight worldwide

Flight enthusiasts worldwide have been monitoring the flight on Flight Radar as it travels back to the north-east.

The Loganair flight became one of the most watched worldwide this morning.

At one LOG84JN ranked at number two on the list with 596 users tracking it.

Loganair has been approached for comment.

