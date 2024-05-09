Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world’s ‘most-watched’ as plane circles airport due to fog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world’s ‘most-watched’ as plane circles airport due to fog

Tracker showed the route with the Loganair plane heading back to where it started in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
Flightradar tracking map showing a flight circling Sumburgh Airport.
The Loganair flight was left circling Sumburgh Airport this morning before returning to Aberdeen. Image: Flightradar24

A Loganair flight bound for Shetland has returned to Aberdeen after circling the airport for around an hour.

The LM070 flight from Aberdeen International Airport departed at 6.39am this morning bound for Sumburgh Airport.

The flight was expected to land one hour later.

Loganair flight at Sumburgh Airport.
A Loganair flight bound for Sumburgh Airport was forced to abort landing and return to Aberdeen due to thick fog. Image: Shutterstock.

However, upon reaching the Shetland Isles, the aircraft circled the area for more than an hour before being called back to Aberdeen.

Officials have confirmed the aircraft’s ability to land was hampered by thick fog.

Passengers have been moved onto the next available flight.

Second most watched flight worldwide

Flight enthusiasts worldwide have been monitoring the flight on Flight Radar as it travels back to the north-east.

The Loganair flight became one of the most watched worldwide this morning.

At one LOG84JN ranked at number two on the list with 596 users tracking it.

Map showing flight path of flight from Aberdeen to Sumburgh.
The Loganair flight became one of the most watched worldwide as flight enthusiasts tracked it on flight radar. Image: Flightradar.

Loganair has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation