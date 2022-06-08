Hear the stories of Cairngorms Characters in new podcast series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New podcast Cairngorms Characters delves into the lives of those who live and breathe the national park.

Listeners will meet various people whose lives and businesses revolve around the Cairngorms, led by broadcaster Cameron Angus Mackay.

Each of the four episodes has a different theme and is packed full of local stories from those who know the area best.

Mr Mackay said: “I loved meeting all of the Cairngorms characters featured in the series.

“I can’t wait for listeners to hear the stories of people whose work and interests are deeply connected to the landscape, history and wildlife of the Cairngorms National Park.”

What can I expect to hear in the podcast?

The first episode centres around nature and outdoor activity, with the famous Cairngorms reindeer featuring along with an e-bike safari and a spot of forest bathing.

Food and drink is the focus of the second episode of the podcast, which is produced by The Big Light.

Expect your mouth to water as Mr Mackay meets the dynamic duo behind Braemar’s Hazelnut Pâtisserie, Sam Faircliff of Cairngorm Brewery and food ambassador Ghillie Basan.

In line with VisitScotland’s Year of Stories, the third episode looks to the past at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore and takes listeners on a Yellow Welly Tour around Braemar.

Chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Grant Moir said: “We are delighted to be involved in celebrating the human stories on the park, especially in this new and fresh way.

“This being the Scotland’s Year of Stories it’s an ideal opportunity for us to highlight the interesting characters of the area and how the role the Park plays in their lives.”

The final episode of the podcast is all about the sports the region is famous for including shinty, snowsports and, of course, the Highland Games.

Listen to Cairngorm Characters here.