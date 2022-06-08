Hear the stories of Cairngorms Characters in new podcast series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hear the stories of Cairngorms Characters in new podcast series

By Lauren Robertson
June 8, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:40 pm
Simon Blackett of Yellow Welly Tours features on the new podcast.
Simon Blackett of Yellow Welly Tours features on the new podcast.

New podcast Cairngorms Characters delves into the lives of those who live and breathe the national park.

Listeners will meet various people whose lives and businesses revolve around the Cairngorms, led by broadcaster Cameron Angus Mackay.

Each of the four episodes has a different theme and is packed full of local stories from those who know the area best.

Mr Mackay said: “I loved meeting all of the Cairngorms characters featured in the series.

“I can’t wait for listeners to hear the stories of people whose work and interests are deeply connected to the landscape, history and wildlife of the Cairngorms National Park.”

What can I expect to hear in the podcast?

The first episode centres around nature and outdoor activity, with the famous Cairngorms reindeer featuring along with an e-bike safari and a spot of forest bathing.

Tilly Smith with the Cairngorms reindeer herd.
Tilly Smith with the Cairngorms reindeer herd.

Food and drink is the focus of the second episode of the podcast, which is produced by The Big Light.

Expect your mouth to water as Mr Mackay meets the dynamic duo behind Braemar’s Hazelnut Pâtisserie, Sam Faircliff of Cairngorm Brewery and food ambassador Ghillie Basan.

In line with VisitScotland’s Year of Stories, the third episode looks to the past at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore and takes listeners on a Yellow Welly Tour around Braemar.

Chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Grant Moir said: “We are delighted to be involved in celebrating the human stories on the park, especially in this new and fresh way.

“This being the Scotland’s Year of Stories it’s an ideal opportunity for us to highlight the interesting characters of the area and how the role the Park plays in their lives.”

The final episode of the podcast  is all about the sports the region is famous for including shinty, snowsports and, of course, the Highland Games.

Listen to Cairngorm Characters here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]