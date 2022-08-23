UHI principal quits just a year after emigrating from Australia due to ‘family’ reasons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of Scotland’s most far flung university has quit after 18 months in the job.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) principal Todd Walker said it had been “one of the hardest professional decisions” he had ever made.

In a message sent to staff he cited “family and personal reasons”.

The academic will step down from his position and leave UHI early next year.

Professor Walker accepted the post of principal and vice-chancellor of the UHI last February, but only arrived in the Inverness area from Australia in August due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Speaking shortly after arriving in Scotland he said a root and branch review of the university’s strategy and vision was under way, warning the days of “vanity courses” – fields of study less closely linked to jobs, industry and growth – were numbered.

He expected that process to take two to three years to complete.

‘I have enjoyed immensely my time here’

Previously working in multi-campus, regional universities in Australia he said he understood the challenges facing technologically advanced, geographically challenged institutions like UHI.

However, in an e-mail sent to staff this week, Prof Walker said: “After much consideration I have decided to demit from my position as principal and vice-chancellor and leave UHI early in the new year.

“This has been one of the hardest professional decisions I have had to make, but in the end has been prompted by family and professional reasons.

“I sincerely appreciate having had the opportunity to lead UHI and have enjoyed immensely my time here in Scotland.”

‘Outstanding results’

The father-of-two, who is married to Jayne, thanked colleagues in senior executive and management teams as well as wider staff.

He said the University Court will make an announcement about the process to replace him “shortly”.

Chairman of the UHI court, Alastair MacColl, commended Prof Walker’s leadership and stewardship.

“Professor Walker has successfully overseen a rebranding of UHI, led UHI through the Covid pandemic and seen outstanding results in research impact and student satisfaction,” he said.

“Professor Walker’s expertise in tertiary education has been invaluable to UHI as it repositions the partnership over the past few years.”