Plans to build 24-acre quarry at Beauty Hill thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to build 24-acre quarry at Beauty Hill thrown out

By Denny Andonova
August 23, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:06 pm
JKR Contractors Ltd. submitted plans to build a quarry at the site on Beauty Hill at Rainnieshill, Newmachar, in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Drone / Phantom 3 Advanced / Aerial image
JKR Contractors Ltd. submitted plans to build a quarry at the site on Beauty Hill at Rainnieshill, Newmachar, in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Drone / Phantom 3 Advanced / Aerial image

A controversial project to build a quarry the size of 12 football pitches in Aberdeenshire has been rejected – three years after it was first tabled.

Members of the Formartine area committee voted against JKR Contractor Ltd’s plans to dig out the site at Rainnieshill near Newmachar for the duration of 13 years.

Under the proposals, the site at Beauty Hill was earmarked for a 24-acre quarry to provide up to 60,000 tones of hard rock per annum.

This was expected to help the Ellon-based company stay afloat and protect more than 150 jobs.

However, the project has been a hotly discussed topic since its inception in 2019 – with hundreds of residents claiming the quarry “would ruin their quality of life”.

A total of 250 people submitted formal objections to the application, while 171 comments were lodged in support.

A petition to block the plans – deemed the single most controversial project since Donald Trump’s golf resort at Menie in 2012 – was signed by 743 residents in the area.

Plans deemed as “not acceptable”

Campaigners raised concerns about a number of matters – including proximity to homes, noise and dust pollution, road safety issues and environmental impact on wildlife.

Similar concerns also became the foundation of an intense debate among councillors, carrying the heavy burden of deciding on the future of the project.

Members of the Garioch area committee – who were the first to be presented with the papers in April – hit back at the development and recommended it for refusal.

The blueprints were then passed to councillors in the Formartine area, who also had some worries due to the “number of conflicted interests” and demanded a site visit.

Kevin Taylor, owner and director of JKR, at the proposed quarry site at Beauty Hill. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

JKR owner and director Kevin Taylor spoke at today’s committee meeting to alleviate the concerns.

He stressed they have taken all the necessary measures to cause no harm to the local community and added: “The quarry will greatly assist our business especially at this present time when the spiralling cost of fuel and other commodities impact our ability to operate.

“There are no objections to the proposal from technical consultees.

“All quarry extraction and processing will take place within the quarry bowl – approximately 1,300ft from the nearest residential property – and most properties are significantly further away.

“The environmental impact has been fully considered and a study confirmed that with proper mitigation in place, the project can be carried out without significant impact.”

Range of concerns overweigh the benefits

But regardless of Mr Taylor’s reassurances – and the backing of planning officers and consultees,  – councillors still dismissed the plans at today’s meeting.

The motion for refusal, put forward by Mid-Formartine councillor Derek Ritchie, was backed unanimously by fellow members who deemed the plans to be “unacceptable”.

Others pointed out the “significant and demonstrable adverse impact on landscape” and the “unacceptable detrimental effect” on nearby homes.

Councillor Paul Johnston, who represents the same ward, echoed Mr Ritchie and highlighted a range of problems caused from quarry developments in previous years.

He said: “I do not doubt that JKR as a company requires a quarry and materials there but that is not what we are being asked to approve – what we are asked to approve is a land-use application.

Councillor Paul Johnston backed the motion for refusal at Formartine area committee meeting on Tuesday.

“I question whether this is the best site for this and whether we require such a site at all, taking the argument about the loss of visual amenity visual and sufficient impact on residents.”

He also raised concerns over increase in traffic in the area with the addition of HGVs travelling daily on the “unsuitable and narrow” roads.

Mr Johnston added: “We recall large lorries using the road in the past and literally destroying large sections of the road which had to be repaired – so I do think this will cause a problem.

“These roads are not suitable for this purpose – although they [JKR Contractors Ltd] are perfectly entitled to use them under the current legislation.”

Read the Press and Journal’s investigation into the Beauty Hill plans here:

Battle for Beauty Hill: The controversial quarry plans that have rocked a quiet Aberdeenshire community

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
To go with story by Craig Munro. Business owners and locals are concerned about dangerous parking in Stonehaven. Picture shows; Cars and motorhomes at Stonehaven beach. Beach Road, Stonehaven. Supplied by Allan Sutherland Date; 11/08/2022
'It's just selfish': How can dangerous parking on Stonehaven seafront be stopped?
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10650495vo) The Shamen c.1992 Various - 1992
The Shamen: How Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
An all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon is to become reality. Supplied by DCT Graphics team
'Wheelie good news' as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Philip Maybury was jailed. Picture shows; Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
A screengrab of a video showing the man on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, near where he collapsed.
Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0