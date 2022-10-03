Man, 59, found dead on Isle of Seil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of a man on the Isle of Seil is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to Clachan Seil just after 11am on Sunday and a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Officers initially treated the incident as “unexplained” but have since said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.10am on Sunday October 2 police were called to Clachan Seil, Oban.

“Officers attended and a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood the B844 Kilniver to Easdale road through the area was closed just after Clachan Bridge while police attended the incident, making it difficult for anyone to get on or off the island.

It has since reopened and traffic is moving as normal.