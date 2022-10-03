Demand for charities’ services increases as soaring energy bills force some groups to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Demand for charities’ services increases as soaring energy bills force some groups to close

By Lottie Hood
October 3, 2022, 9:35 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 9:34 pm
Some charities energy bills have risen by over £13,000. Photo: Jacob King/ PA Wire.
Some charities energy bills have risen by over £13,000. Photo: Jacob King/ PA Wire.

Charities across the country are struggling to cope as demand for their services increases alongside rising costs.

Foundation Scotland, which helps support many charities, has reported an increase in people needing help at the same time as rent and energy costs increase dramatically.

Experts are fearing this is creating a “perfect storm” as charities struggle to stay afloat.

Many organisations are having to dip into reserve funds to survive or in some cases, are being forced to close.

A survey from Foundation Scotland has suggested many service users are needing more debt support and help in feeding their families.

Several groups have seen an increase in requests for help in these areas.

One charity said the demand for food parcels had increased from 61 in 2021 to 384 this year with 41% of requests coming from households in work.

Energy bills have increased by over £13,000 for some charities

Speaking to The Scotsman, Helen Wray, head of philanthropy and quality at Foundation Scotland, said the charities themselves are needing more support.

The Torphins resident said some charity workers are even having to take on second jobs.

“As well as trying to balance the needs of their beneficiaries who need more support, charities are facing their own challenges,” she said.

Some charity workers are even taking on second jobs to help mitigate rising costs. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“Their energy bills have gone up, staff are looking for salaries to be increased and we’re getting reports of some staff taking on a second job to have more of an income.

“One applicant told us their annual energy cost had increased from £9,500 a year to £23,700. How can small charitable groups continue to operate when they have so little control over costs?”

Cries for support from the charities themselves have risen by 19% in the first half of the year.

A tracker run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations found 61% of third-sector organisations’ had financial troubles this year. This is a 9% rise from December 2021.

This follows as Kristi Kelly, bureau manager at Aberdeen Citizens Advice Bureau, said that acquiring funding was getting more difficult. Even when they do receive additional funds, due to rising costs, it still results in the organisation taking a cut.

People across the north and north-east are being hit by rising energy, fuel and food costs, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express created the Big Food Appeal to raise awareness of the help available across the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeen and Moray.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

