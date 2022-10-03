Demand for charities’ services increases as soaring energy bills force some groups to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charities across the country are struggling to cope as demand for their services increases alongside rising costs.

Foundation Scotland, which helps support many charities, has reported an increase in people needing help at the same time as rent and energy costs increase dramatically.

Experts are fearing this is creating a “perfect storm” as charities struggle to stay afloat.

Many organisations are having to dip into reserve funds to survive or in some cases, are being forced to close.

A survey from Foundation Scotland has suggested many service users are needing more debt support and help in feeding their families.

Several groups have seen an increase in requests for help in these areas.

One charity said the demand for food parcels had increased from 61 in 2021 to 384 this year with 41% of requests coming from households in work.

Energy bills have increased by over £13,000 for some charities

Speaking to The Scotsman, Helen Wray, head of philanthropy and quality at Foundation Scotland, said the charities themselves are needing more support.

The Torphins resident said some charity workers are even having to take on second jobs.

“As well as trying to balance the needs of their beneficiaries who need more support, charities are facing their own challenges,” she said.

“Their energy bills have gone up, staff are looking for salaries to be increased and we’re getting reports of some staff taking on a second job to have more of an income.

“One applicant told us their annual energy cost had increased from £9,500 a year to £23,700. How can small charitable groups continue to operate when they have so little control over costs?”

Cries for support from the charities themselves have risen by 19% in the first half of the year.



A tracker run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations found 61% of third-sector organisations’ had financial troubles this year. This is a 9% rise from December 2021.

This follows as Kristi Kelly, bureau manager at Aberdeen Citizens Advice Bureau, said that acquiring funding was getting more difficult. Even when they do receive additional funds, due to rising costs, it still results in the organisation taking a cut.

People across the north and north-east are being hit by rising energy, fuel and food costs, with many struggling to make ends meet.

People across the north and north-east are being hit by rising energy, fuel and food costs, with many struggling to make ends meet.

