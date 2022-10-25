Orkney college sub-committee fills empty business and community rep seats with former council convener making a return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The search for more community and business reps to sit on Orkney council’s college management council sub-committee is at an end.

And a familiar face is filling one of the spare seats.

During a special general meeting of the council today, councillors approved the addition of two new business representatives to the sub-committee: Tracey Phillips and Liz Stevenson.

Three new community representatives will also join the sub-committee: Gail Anderson, Lorraine Bichan and former council convener Harvey Johnston.

Mr Johnston was a councillor for the West Mainland for 10 years, sitting on the college sub-committee the entire time. He chose to stand down at last May’s council elections.

Before life as a councillor, he had a 30-year career with Orkney College, retiring as depute principal in 2008.

Now they have more than they need

This roster of new reps will join the three reappointed members: Beccy May and Steven Sinclair as business representatives and community representative Beverly Clubley, who also serves as sub-committee interim chair.

Following May’s council elections there were three empty seats to fill, as some of the previous reps on the sub-committee stood down.

With no volunteers coming forward at the time, the council advertised for volunteers over the summer.

It seems the response was good, as the sub-committee has filled five seats – rather than just the three needed.

However, the sub-committee is still searching for a Highlands and Islands Students’ Association rep.

Earlier this year, concerns about the role of the representatives were raised.

The chair of the education, leisure, and housing committee, councillor Gwenda Shearer previously raised issues about reps’ low attendance rate.

Councillor John Ross Scott, a former chair of the sub-committee, raised concerns about whether the reps had enough to do.

He said there had been “disillusionment” among them.

During a meeting earlier this year he asked if the role could be made “more meaningful.”

It was agreed that the current reps will be appointed until May next year.

Meanwhile, a review of the Orkney college management council sub-committee and its roles is being undertaken.