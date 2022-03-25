Upcoming cruise liner season is no cause for concern says Orkney’s head of marine services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A record-breaking cruise liner season is set to kick off in Orkney on the last day of March.

While it’s just a few weeks ago that Orkney had the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the UK, the local authority’s head of marine services says there’s no need to worry.

If anything, Jim Buck said the scenario has been flipped.

Speaking this week Mr Buck said, during last year’s short 36-visit cruise liner season, there were concerns about Covid coming into the county.

But, now he says the concern is about it coming out of the county.

On March 9, data showed Orkney surging past the other Scottish islands groups in terms of Covid infection rate.

The country recorded 2,290 cases per 100,000 people in the county, giving it the highest rate in the UK.

Mr Buck said this year’s cruise liner season will see between 190 and 200 visits, making it the busiest on record for the county. This will kick off on March 31 with the GANN, followed on April 3 by the much bigger Viking Venus.

The council’s head of marine services was asked if there was any apprehension about the season getting underway.

Season will see ‘continuation of safety procedures’ used last year

He said: “I have no apprehension at all. We had a season last year, with all the issues around Covid there were then, and it went very well.

“It’s an extremely safe way of doing tourism and travel because those onboard get tested every day. There are safeguards in place. Certainly, our teams are well safeguarded.

“All we’re doing is carrying what we had in place last year onto this year.”

In terms of what Orkney’s 2022 cruise liner season will look like to the person on the street, Mr Buck said there will be groups who stay on their buses but visitors will also be allowed to roam.

He said: “There’s no requirement for them not to mix with the general public and go out and see all that Orkney has to offer.

“That was done in a safe manner last time and it’ll be just as safe this time.”

Reminder to stick to guidance as summer visitor numbers increase

He added: “We’ve been lucky to get where we have in Orkney with such low numbers.

“There’s just a natural stabilising now, with what’s going on. I’ve got no issue with how we’re doing it. We’ve got good teams, well-versed in how to do things. There doesn’t seem to be an issue.”

NHS Orkney was asked if they harboured any concerns about the upcoming cruise liner season kicking off.

The health authority’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, said: “As we approach the summer months and begin to see more visitors to the isles, we would encourage everyone, locals and visitors, to continue following all relevant Covid guidance.

“This includes continuing to wear a face-covering in most indoor public spaces and on public transport, washing hands regularly and keeping good ventilation wherever possible.”