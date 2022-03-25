Upcoming cruise liner season is no cause for concern says Orkney’s head of marine services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Upcoming cruise liner season is no cause for concern says Orkney’s head of marine services

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
March 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lerwick and Kirkwall are popular destinations for cruise liners.
Lerwick and Kirkwall are popular destinations for cruise liners.

A record-breaking cruise liner season is set to kick off in Orkney on the last day of March.

While it’s just a few weeks ago that Orkney had the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the UK, the local authority’s head of marine services says there’s no need to worry.

If anything, Jim Buck said the scenario has been flipped.

Speaking this week Mr Buck said, during last year’s short 36-visit cruise liner season, there were concerns about Covid coming into the county.

But, now he says the concern is about it coming out of the county.

On March 9, data showed Orkney surging past the other Scottish islands groups in terms of Covid infection rate.

The country recorded 2,290 cases per 100,000 people in the county, giving it the highest rate in the UK.

Mr Buck said this year’s cruise liner season will see between 190 and 200 visits, making it the busiest on record for the county. This will kick off on March 31 with the GANN, followed on April 3 by the much bigger Viking Venus.

The council’s head of marine services was asked if there was any apprehension about the season getting underway.

Season will see ‘continuation of safety procedures’ used last year

He said: “I have no apprehension at all. We had a season last year, with all the issues around Covid there were then, and it went very well.

“It’s an extremely safe way of doing tourism and travel because those onboard get tested every day. There are safeguards in place. Certainly, our teams are well safeguarded.

“All we’re doing is carrying what we had in place last year onto this year.”

In terms of what Orkney’s 2022 cruise liner season will look like to the person on the street, Mr Buck said there will be groups who stay on their buses but visitors will also be allowed to roam.

He said: “There’s no requirement for them not to mix with the general public and go out and see all that Orkney has to offer.

“That was done in a safe manner last time and it’ll be just as safe this time.”

Reminder to stick to guidance as summer visitor numbers increase

He added: “We’ve been lucky to get where we have in Orkney with such low numbers.

“There’s just a natural stabilising now, with what’s going on. I’ve got no issue with how we’re doing it. We’ve got good teams, well-versed in how to do things. There doesn’t seem to be an issue.”

NHS Orkney was asked if they harboured any concerns about the upcoming cruise liner season kicking off.

The health authority’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, said: “As we approach the summer months and begin to see more visitors to the isles, we would encourage everyone, locals and visitors, to continue following all relevant Covid guidance.

“This includes continuing to wear a face-covering in most indoor public spaces and on public transport, washing hands regularly and keeping good ventilation wherever possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]