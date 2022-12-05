Hundreds of Shetlanders gathered in Lerwick as Santa Claus rocked up in a lifeboat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lerwick’s annual Christmas parade returned this weekend with an appearance from Santa Claus.

Hundreds of Shetlanders lined the dock of Victoria Pier on Saturday as they awaited the arrival of the Lerwick lifeboat who were giving Santa Claus a lift to the procession.

As the procession made its way along the street, the Christmas lights were switched on as the Lerwick Jarl Squad and Brass Band performed a rendition of ‘Jingle Bells.’

Last week, Lerwick’s Christmas tree arrived after being transported from Norway by Northwards and NorthLink and three additional trees were also gifted.

‘Bring the community together’

Living Lerwick project manager, Emma Miller said “There was a great festive atmosphere in Lerwick, and it was brilliant to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together and celebrate the festive season.

“The community continue to support businesses on the street and the parade is their way of thanking everyone.

“We also have a list of people to thank who have helped the parade happen – this is a massive effort by so many people, and it couldn’t happen without every one of them.”