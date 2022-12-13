Dozens of Caithness homes hit by power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dozens of Caithness homes hit by power cut

By Michelle Henderson
December 13, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 6:20 am
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA

Engineers were called out to two Caithness communities today after dozens of homes were left without power.

Outages were reported in both Mey and Pultneytown in Wick.

Around 30 properties in Pultneytown were left without power for several hours as engineers from SSEN worked to repair the fault.

Power has now been restored in the area.

Meanwhile, in the coastal town of Mey, three properties remain without power.

The power cut was reported at 4.45pm.

Engineers were aiming to restore order on the line by 8pm on December 13.

It is understood the fault has now been fixed and power is back on.

Outage in Shetland rages on

The faults arise as nearly 3,800 homes in Shetland remain without power after an outage hit the islands on Monday.

SSEN reported multiple faults on the network as a result of heavy snow.

Power was expected to be restored by 6pm yesterday, however, this was pushed back to 9pm.

The fault has still not been rectified.

To date, power has been restored to 2,500 properties, meanwhile, 3,800 remain offline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
PPower cuts were reported in two Caithness communities this evening as engineers deal with an ongoing outage in Shetland. Image: PA
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented