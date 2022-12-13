Dozens of Caithness homes hit by power cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers were called out to two Caithness communities today after dozens of homes were left without power.

Outages were reported in both Mey and Pultneytown in Wick.

Around 30 properties in Pultneytown were left without power for several hours as engineers from SSEN worked to repair the fault.

Power has now been restored in the area.

Meanwhile, in the coastal town of Mey, three properties remain without power.

The power cut was reported at 4.45pm.

Engineers were aiming to restore order on the line by 8pm on December 13.

It is understood the fault has now been fixed and power is back on.

Outage in Shetland rages on

The faults arise as nearly 3,800 homes in Shetland remain without power after an outage hit the islands on Monday.

SSEN reported multiple faults on the network as a result of heavy snow.

Power was expected to be restored by 6pm yesterday, however, this was pushed back to 9pm.

The fault has still not been rectified.

To date, power has been restored to 2,500 properties, meanwhile, 3,800 remain offline.