Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather Latest: The list of schools closed on December 14 so far

By Shona Gossip
December 13, 2022, 8:23 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 2:27 pm
The Moy windfarm in the snow. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Moy windfarm in the snow. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Wintry weather is continuing to cause widespread disruption across the north and north-east, despite temperatures improving slightly.

A number of schools have been forced to close as a result of the snow and ice, with others impacted by changes to school transport.

Due to a power outage on Shetland on Monday, December 12, all schools have been closed due to lack of power and heating.

Here is the list of closures for December 14 so far:

Aberdeenshire

  • Aberchirder School
  • Aboyne Academy
  • Aboyne Primary
  • Alehousewells School
  • Arduthie School
  • Anna Ritchie School
  • Arnage School
  • Auchnagatt School
  • Auchterellon School
  • Auchterless School
  • Ballater School
  • Ballogie Nursery
  • Banff Academy
  • Barthol Chapel School
  • Boddam School
  • Bervie Primary
  • Bracoden School
  • Braemar School
  • Buchanhaven Primary School
  • Burnhaven School
  • Cairney School
  • Carronhill School
  • Chapel of Garioch School
  • Craigievar School
  • Crossroads Nursery, Durris
  • Crathie School
  • Crudie School
  • Crombie School
  • Cultercullen School
  • Dales Park School
  • Daviot School
  • Drumblade School
  • Drumoak School
  • Dunecht School
  • Durris School
  • Dunnottar School
  • Echt School
  • Ellon Primary
  • Ellon Academy
  • Elrick Primary
  • Fraserburgh Academy
  • Fintry School, Turriff
  • Finzean School
  • Forgue School
  • Foveran School
  • Fyvie School
  • Glass School
  • Gordon Primary School
  • The Gordon Schools, Huntly
  • Glenbervie School
  • Gourdon School
  • Hatton Fintray School
  • Hatton Cruden Primary School
  • Johnshaven School
  • Keithhall School
  • Kellands School
  • Kemnay Academy
  • King Edward School
  • Kinellar School and Nursery
  • Kintore School
  • Kininmonth School
  • Largue School
  • Logie Coldstone School
  • Logie Durno School
  • Longside School
  • Lumphanan School
  • Lairhillock School
  • Mackie Academy
  • Maud School
  • Meethill School
  • Meiklemill School
  • Middle Park school
  • Mintlaw Academy
  • Mill O’ Forest School
  • Midmill School
  • Monquhitter School
  • Monymusk School
  • New Machar School
  • New Deer School
  • New Pitsligo and St John’s School
  • Pitmedden Primary and Nursery
  • Peterhead Central School
  • Port Elphinstone School
  • Old Rayne School
  • Oyne School
  • Pitfour School
  • Portlethen Academy
  • Premnay School
  • Rayne North School
  • Rhynie School
  • Rothienorman School
  • St Fergus School
  • Skene Primary
  • Slains Primary
  • Strichen School
  • Strathburn School
  • Strichen School
  • St Fergus School
  • St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
  • Tarland School
  • Tipperty School
  • Tough School
  • Turriff Academy
  • Turriff Primary
  • Tullynessle Primary and Nursery
  • Tyrie School
  • Udny Green School
  • Westhill Academy
  • Westhill Primary

Early closures

  • Aberdeen Grammar School (closing at 3pm)
  • Bucksburn Academy
  • Dyce Academy

Transport changes

  • Alford Academy (Stagecoach’s Bluebird/Lumsden and Keig/Montgarrie services will not be operating)
  • Cluny School (limited transport)
  • Fordyce School (limited transport)
  • Inverurie Academy (Burns Coaches will not operating)
  • Insch School (limited transport)
  • Keig School (Reid’s of Rhynie will not be operating)
  • Kennethmont School (limited transport)
  • Meldrum Academy (Burns Coaches will not be operating the 705X Auchnagatt/Methlick service)
  • Meldrum School (Burns Coaches will not be operating service number NP670D26)
  • Rosehearty School (limited transport)
  • Sandhaven School (limited transport)
  • Whitehills School (no transport)

Aberdeen City

  • Orchard Brae School
  • Ashgrove Children’s Centre
  • North East College Campus (closed to students but remains open as a warm hub)
  • Countesswells School (limited transport)
  • Middleton Park School

Highlands

  • Achiltibuie Primary and Nursery
  • Auchtertyre Primary and Nursery
  • Bualnaluib Primary and Nursery
  • Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Primary and Nursery
  • Carbost Primary and Nursery
  • Dunbeath Primary and Nursery
  • Dunvegan Primary and Nursery
  • Durness Primary and Nursery
  • Deshar Primary
  • Edinbane Primary and Nursery
  • Farr High School
  • Farr Primary and Nursery (Sutherland)
  • Farr Primary and Nursery (Inverness)
  • Foyers Primary
  • Gairloch High School
  • Gairloch Primary and Nursery
  • Gledfield Primary and Nursery
  • Golspie Primary and Nursery
  • Kilmuir Primary and Nursery
  • Kinlochbervie High School
  • Kinlochbervie Primary and Preschool
  • Knockbreck Primary and Nursery (Dunvegan)
  • Lairg Primary
  • Lochinver Primary
  • Loch Duich Primary
  • Lochcarron Primary and Nursery
  • Lybster Primary and Nursery
  • Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery
  • Melvich Primary and Nursery
  • Poolewe Primary and Nursery
  • Portree Primary and Nursery
  • Plockton High School
  • Plockton Primary and Nursery
  • Rosehall Primary
  • Rogart Primary and Nursery
  • Scourie Primary and Nursery
  • Staffin Primary and Nursery
  • Shieldaig Primary and Nursery
  • Stratherrick Primary and Nursery
  • Tongue Primary School and Nursery

Moray

  • Mortlach Primary School
  • Speyside High School
  • Knockando Primary School
  • Rothes Primary School
  • Tomintoul Primary School
  • Glenlivet Primary School
  • Craigellachie Primary School
  • Aberlour Primary School
  • Keith Grammar School
  • Newmill Primary School
  • Botriphnie Primary School
  • Mosstowie Primary School
  • Logie Primary School
  • Dallas Primary School
  • Forres Academy (limited transport)
  • Crossroads Primary School
  • Rothiemay Primary School

