Weather Latest: The list of schools closed on December 14 so far

Wintry weather is continuing to cause widespread disruption across the north and north-east, despite temperatures improving slightly.

A number of schools have been forced to close as a result of the snow and ice, with others impacted by changes to school transport.

Due to a power outage on Shetland on Monday, December 12, all schools have been closed due to lack of power and heating.

Here is the list of closures for December 14 so far:

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder School

Aboyne Academy

Aboyne Primary

Alehousewells School

Arduthie School

Anna Ritchie School

Arnage School

Auchnagatt School

Auchterellon School

Auchterless School

Ballater School

Ballogie Nursery

Banff Academy

Barthol Chapel School

Boddam School

Bervie Primary

Bracoden School

Braemar School

Buchanhaven Primary School

Burnhaven School

Cairney School

Carronhill School

Chapel of Garioch School

Craigievar School

Crossroads Nursery, Durris

Crathie School

Crudie School

Crombie School

Cultercullen School

Dales Park School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Drumoak School

Dunecht School

Durris School

Dunnottar School

Echt School

Ellon Primary

Ellon Academy

Elrick Primary

Fraserburgh Academy

Fintry School, Turriff

Finzean School

Forgue School

Foveran School

Fyvie School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

The Gordon Schools, Huntly

Glenbervie School

Gourdon School

Hatton Fintray School

Hatton Cruden Primary School

Johnshaven School

Keithhall School

Kellands School

Kemnay Academy

King Edward School

Kinellar School and Nursery

Kintore School

Kininmonth School

Largue School

Logie Coldstone School

Logie Durno School

Longside School

Lumphanan School

Lairhillock School

Mackie Academy

Maud School

Meethill School

Meiklemill School

Middle Park school

Mintlaw Academy

Mill O’ Forest School

Midmill School

Monquhitter School

Monymusk School

New Machar School

New Deer School

New Pitsligo and St John’s School

Pitmedden Primary and Nursery

Peterhead Central School

Port Elphinstone School

Old Rayne School

Oyne School

Pitfour School

Portlethen Academy

Premnay School

Rayne North School

Rhynie School

Rothienorman School

St Fergus School

Skene Primary

Slains Primary

Strichen School

Strathburn School

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

Tarland School

Tipperty School

Tough School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary

Tullynessle Primary and Nursery

Tyrie School

Udny Green School

Westhill Academy

Westhill Primary

Early closures

Aberdeen Grammar School (closing at 3pm)

Bucksburn Academy

Dyce Academy

Transport changes

Alford Academy (Stagecoach’s Bluebird/Lumsden and Keig/Montgarrie services will not be operating)

Cluny School (limited transport)

Fordyce School (limited transport)

Inverurie Academy (Burns Coaches will not operating)

Insch School (limited transport)

Keig School (Reid’s of Rhynie will not be operating)

Kennethmont School (limited transport)

Meldrum Academy (Burns Coaches will not be operating the 705X Auchnagatt/Methlick service)

Meldrum School (Burns Coaches will not be operating service number NP670D26)

Rosehearty School (limited transport)

Sandhaven School (limited transport)

Whitehills School (no transport)

Aberdeen City

Orchard Brae School

Ashgrove Children’s Centre

North East College Campus (closed to students but remains open as a warm hub)

Countesswells School (limited transport)

Middleton Park School

Highlands

Achiltibuie Primary and Nursery

Auchtertyre Primary and Nursery

Bualnaluib Primary and Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Primary and Nursery

Carbost Primary and Nursery

Dunbeath Primary and Nursery

Dunvegan Primary and Nursery

Durness Primary and Nursery

Deshar Primary

Edinbane Primary and Nursery

Farr High School

Farr Primary and Nursery (Sutherland)

Farr Primary and Nursery (Inverness)

Foyers Primary

Gairloch High School

Gairloch Primary and Nursery

Gledfield Primary and Nursery

Golspie Primary and Nursery

Kilmuir Primary and Nursery

Kinlochbervie High School

Kinlochbervie Primary and Preschool

Knockbreck Primary and Nursery (Dunvegan)

Lairg Primary

Lochinver Primary

Loch Duich Primary

Lochcarron Primary and Nursery

Lybster Primary and Nursery

Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery

Melvich Primary and Nursery

Poolewe Primary and Nursery

Portree Primary and Nursery

Plockton High School

Plockton Primary and Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Rogart Primary and Nursery

Scourie Primary and Nursery

Staffin Primary and Nursery

Shieldaig Primary and Nursery

Stratherrick Primary and Nursery

Tongue Primary School and Nursery

Moray

Mortlach Primary School

Speyside High School

Knockando Primary School

Rothes Primary School

Tomintoul Primary School

Glenlivet Primary School

Craigellachie Primary School

Aberlour Primary School

Keith Grammar School

Newmill Primary School

Botriphnie Primary School

Mosstowie Primary School

Logie Primary School

Dallas Primary School

Forres Academy (limited transport)

Crossroads Primary School

Rothiemay Primary School