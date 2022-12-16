‘A long and frustrating business’: Couple says dispute has stopped them buying their croft in Assynt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A long and frustrating business’: Couple says dispute has stopped them buying their croft in Assynt

By John Ross
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Christine Wharton and husband Tony want to buy their croft in Assynt.
Christine Wharton and husband Tony want to buy their croft in Assynt.

A couple say they have suffered years of stress due to a dispute that has prevented them buying their croft in Assynt.

Tony and Christine Wharton say they have spent almost 20 years and a substantial sum of money trying to resolve the issue.

The stalemate dates from 2003 when the couple, who run a B&B business from the five-acre Croft 338 in Drumbeg, erected a deer fence.

The boundary was disputed by the then chairman of the Assynt Crofters’ Trust. There was also an issue over ownership of an area of about 250m2 which overlapped into croft 338.

The couple already own their house and in 2009 decided to also buy the land on which it sits, having erected a deer fence, planted trees, an orchard, prepared vegetable beds and erected a polytunnel on site.

No challenge received by Land Court

The Whartons said the trust has cited “a string of varied and trivial grounds” for refusing or delaying a sale.

Solicitors acting for the trust said the organisation, which took over the North Assynt Estate in a historic buyout in 1993, does not own the entire croft.

The Whartons say the trust has indicated on four occasions it would sell the croft, but a deal has never been completed.

A croft registration in 2020 defined the Croft 338 boundaries and the Land Court received no challenge.

“We assume that it has now registered with the trust that they do indeed own this croft, including the disputed area, but cannot bring themselves to accept that they have been wrong for almost 20 years”, the couple said.

The Whartons say they have been trying for years to buy their croft

“It is becoming quite obvious that the trust have no intention of selling the croft until they are compelled to do so, as it seems that their interpretation of not contesting the Land Court action excuses them from progressing with a formal offer of sale.

“This whole fiasco has come to us at great financial expense along with disappointment, frustration and stress over a prolonged period of time.”

Mrs Wharton said: “I have really struggled with making this public, but feel that we have been completely let down by what is supposed to be an organisation created for the benefit of crofters. It’s important that people are made aware of this debacle.

“Other folks have taken the opportunity to buy their croft with no problems and it should have been a straightforward procedure with this croft.

“Unfortunately it’s been a long and frustrating business.”

‘No refusal to sell’

In a statement, the trust’s solicitors said: “There has never been a refusal on the part of the trust to sell the croft to the tenant, although the boundary dispute with the neighbouring croft did properly need to be resolved.

“In recent months, the trust’s agent has been waiting for the Whartons’ solicitor to finalise matters with the conveyancing.

“We understand there is now a new solicitor instructed and would hope that can see matters completed without delay.”

