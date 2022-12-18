Body found in search for missing 61-year-old Fort William woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing Fort William woman.

Police issued an appeal earlier today to help them find 61-year-old Mairi Mackay, who was last seen in Caol at about 9pm on Friday.

Now they have confirmed her body has been found on the shoreline of Loch Linnhe.

There are not thought to be an suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report that the body of a woman was found on the shoreline of Loch Linnhe, south of Fort William, around 8.55am on Sunday, 18 December.

“Formal identification has taken place and we can confirm it is Mairi Mackay, 61, who was reported missing from the Caol area of Fort William.

“Her family have been made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”