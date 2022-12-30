New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE

By Louise Glen
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.

An Inverness surgeon who went to Ukraine at the height of the invasion has been honoured.

Andy Kent, a consultant at Raigmore Hospital, has been made an OBE for services to UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the pandemic.

Mr Kent, a former army medic who has been a doctor and surgeon for 40 years, went to Ukraine from another mercy mission in Yemen, in March.

Working during the pandemic

As the war was taking hold, Mr Kent was helping hospital staff prepare as far as they could for dealing for multiple casualties, in the war zone.

Inverness doctor Andy Kent (third left) with colleagues at the Lviv hospital in Ukraine. Image: Andy Kent.

Mr Kent is a member of UK Med, who often works in partnership with the UK Government Foreign and Commonwealth Department to get support and help to where it is needed most.

During Covid, he helped countries get the supplies they needed by undertaking reece missions and directing the UK Government thought the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the aid it should send.

Mr Kent said: “What a surprise this was. I think it came from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for my last three years of service, including that in Eswatini, following an explosion in Beirut, Yemen and in Ukraine.

“I could not have done any of what I have done without the support of my wife Jill, my family and of course my colleagues at NHS Highland.

“I have spent 10 weeks in total in two phases in Ukraine, and I am heading back out on January 12 for a further six weeks.”

Encouraging others to give humanitarian aid

The modest family family revealed he does not feel he deserves the honour, as there others who do “so much more” than him.

However, he said he was personally pleased that the nomination had been backed by the Royal College of Surgeons as he is working hard to promote humanitarian aid among members of the body.

He said: “I understand that the OBE was endorsed by UK Med and the Royal College Surgeons (RCS) of Edinburgh, and that has meant much to me.

“I have tried to give humanitarian aid a place in the RCS and I am encouraged by the large number of  junior doctors who are taking up the opportunity with UK Med and others.”

