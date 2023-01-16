The doctor can see me now: Islander’s implant lets specialists treat Parkinson’s from 300 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The doctor can see me now: Islander’s implant lets specialists treat Parkinson’s from 300 miles away

By Janet Boyle
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 7:50 am
The implants have opened up the possibility of Dave MacKay being treated from his Benbecula home. Image: Iain Macdonald
The implants have opened up the possibility of Dave MacKay being treated from his Benbecula home. Image: Iain Macdonald

When he began suffering the debilitating symptoms of Parkinson’s, Dave MacKay’s home on Benbecula seemed a long, long way from a hospital.

The 300 miles between his island home and the specialists at an NHS hospital have been spanned by technology, however, as he becomes one of the first patients to benefit from a landmark treatment.

The retired telecoms engineer is being remotely monitored by doctors at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (QEUH), who can ease the tremors and stiffness linked to his condition remotely using a deep brain stimulation (DBS) implant.

The 72-year-old has very fine wires with electrodes implanted into his brain sending pulses capable of changing some signals in the brain and so reduce his symptoms.

The wires are connected to extensions under the skin behind his ear and down his neck. They are connected to a pulse generator – a device like a pacemaker – under the skin in the chest or stomach area.

The implant sends out signals which are picked up by a monitor in MacKay’s home, and sent on to doctors in Glasgow before the data is analysed and the implant’s pulses adjusted.

Medication stopped working

MacKay, who worked for BT on Ministry of Defence links to the remote island of St Kilda, said the results have been remarkable.

He said: “Parkinson’s impacted me so badly I went from a highly specialised telecommunications engineer to someone who could no longer wire a plug because of tremors and loss of my grip.

“Living in a croft on a beautiful but remote Western Isle, you need to be resourceful and pretty skillful at DIY but even the most basic jobs were extremely difficult.

Dave MacKay and his wife Morag on the beach near their island croft. Image: Iain Macdonald

“After all my years in telecommunication, including the MoD work, I never thought I’d be treated with a device developed from the same technology. That’s progress.”

DBS surgery is now being rolled out by the Scottish Deep Brain Stimulation Service, based at the QEUH, with patients in remote areas benefiting through movement control being done online.

‘The results were instant but then faded’

Drugs initially controlled MacKay’s symptoms but eventually failed to work after 10 years. MacKay’s DBS was fitted during neurosurgery last year and another control device was implanted in his chest.

Initially, he made a great recovery and moved well but after six weeks those responses subsided and the Parkinson’s symptoms returned. “The results were instant but then faded but I was told the brain device would soon begin to work,” MacKay said.

Dr Ed Newman, a consultant neurologist at the QEUH, said: “Dave had tremor, stiffness and slowness of movement which are now better controlled by neuro modulation, weak pulses of electricity deep in the brain.

“He has a hand-held patient controller, a bit like an iPhone and uses this to connect via Bluetooth to his stimulator, which sits in his chest wall a bit like a heart pacemaker.

“The stimulator is connected to the electrodes that sit deep in his brain and we are able to connect to his patient controller from the hospital clinic.

“This allows us to examine him via a video link and assess his movement and tremor. We can then make adjustments to his stimulation settings, hopefully improving his symptoms.

It is hoped implants similar to those used by Dave MacKay can help ease the pressure on the NHS. Image: Iain Macdonald

“Around six or seven adjustments are made before the patient can settle into a twice-a-year remote clinic visit.

“On average, the stimulator needs to be changed in day surgery every four years but in time, these devices will become smaller and have a longer battery life.”

Hopes technology can ease NHS pressure

Mr MacKay says he is almost back to normal and much better than he had ever hoped.

“Now I’m trying to keep up with the experts on my favourite TV repair show, The Repair Shop.

“Having my moving controlled remotely also means not having to travel to the QEUH.”

The system is made by medical therapeutics company Abbott. It said: “The NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic – the UK’s first remote neuromodulation patient-care technology – gives patients the flexibility and comfort of receiving care anywhere by connecting with their doctor or specialist nurse via secure in-app video chat and an integrated remote programming feature.”

James Jopling, director of Parkinson’s UK Scotland, said: “Deep brain stimulation using remote consultations is a really important development for people with Parkinson’s in Scotland and while this is not a cure, it can offer relief from major physical symptoms of the condition.

“With the increasing pressures the NHS is under right now, it is even more important that people in the more remote parts of Scotland can access treatments like these.

“That is why we welcome this. At Parkinson’s UK Scotland we’d love to see as many people as possible benefit from similar ground-breaking treatments for such a devastating degenerative condition – wherever they live.”

Health: 10 things people living with Parkinson’s want everyone to know

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
A row over deer culling on Quinag has led to crofters considering a community buyout of the mountain
Assynt crofters consider new community land buyout in row over deer cull
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Parking charges have been rolled out at many of Skye's tourism spots, like The Quiraing where previously motorists used to just park in passing places due to shortage of spaces. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye - as more measures put…
The house has been destroyed by fire at Cromore. Image: Mike Merritt.
'She has lost everything': Pensioner on the Isle of Lewis rescued with her cat…
Chairwoman Donna Smith, pictured with chief executive Emily Stokes, has announced intentions to step down from the board of trustees after three years. Image: Mikeysline.
Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline launches search for new board leader
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
The East Church building in the centre of Inverness is due to be released for re-use or sale this year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
13 churches to close across Inverness and Nairn in sweeping Church of Scotland reforms

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented