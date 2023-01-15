Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Ullapool to Inverness road due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Cars and lorries have been struggling to find traction along the route due to snow falling “thick and fast.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice came into force across large parts of the north and north-east at 2pm this afternoon.

Met Office forecasters are warning of further wintry showers until 10am on Wednesday.

This evening, police are warning drivers to make only essential journeys along the A835.

Gritters are currently out in force across the road network in an effort to minimise disruption.

Disruption on the roads

Motorists have been experiencing delays on both the A835 and the A96 today due to the wintry conditions.

A HGV got into difficulties on the A835 this afternoon after heavy snow on the road brought it to a standstill at Corrieshalloch.

Further south, a collision near Gorstan blocked the Ullapool road for some time.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm this evening.

The road has now been cleared.

Traffic on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road and the A90 Aberdeen to Laurencekirk road have also been enduring wintry conditions.

Drivers reported heavy snowfall between Elgin and Huntly, reducing visibility.